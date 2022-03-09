India, Pakistan to play tri-series down under? Cricket Australia chief says THIS

The rivalry between India and Pakistan in cricket is one of the fiercest ones in the world. Due to the relations between the two neighbouring countries, India and Pakistan do not play bilateral series with each other.

Currently, India and Pakistan matches are only limited to events held by International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Asia Cup for more than a decade.

However, Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley has hinted that Australia would be willing to host a tri-nation series down under. The Cricket Australia (CA) chief further added that contests between India and Pakistan are something that "everyone wants to see in world cricket."

India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012, but due to the strained relationships between the two neighbours, meetings between them have been far and few in between.

The last Test between India and Pakistan was played in 2008. Moreover, earlier in January, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja proposed an annual T20 event consisting of four teams, India, Pakistan, England and Australia.

Raja insisted that the four nations could host the event on a rotational basis, and now chief executive of Cricket Australia Nick Hockley has come up with another tempting prospect.

India, Pakistan and Australia to play a tri-series down under. Elaborating the same, Hockley confirmed his interest to reporters in Rawalpindi, where Australia and Pakistan played out a stalemate recently.

"Personally, I really like the tri-series concept. It's worked well in the past, we'd be very open to hosting matches, " asserted Hockley.

He continued further, "There are really big communities of both India and Pakistan living in Australia. It's a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that."

The next meeting between arch-rivals India and Pakistan will be at the ICC T20I World Cup later this year in Australia.

Hockley further revealed that the latest chapter in the long-standing rivalry between the two neighbours would be witnessed at a jam-packed Melbourne Cricket Ground for which, tickets had already been sold out.