India, Pakistan T20I series later this year? PCB official says this

The iconic rivalry between India and Pakistan cricket team is expected to resume after several years in 2021 as a Pakistan media claimed that Virat Kohli-led Team India is expected to play a T20I series against Pakistan this year.

Geosuper.tv reported that Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has been told to 'be prepared' for a historic bilateral series between India and Pakistan and it is likely that the two arch-rivals would play a three-match T20I series later in 2021.

The PCB official, however, initially denied the report saying there are no talks between PCB and the BCCI, but the official dropped hints that a series could be played between India and Pakistan later in the year.

"We've been told to be prepared," the official was quoted as saying by Daily Jang.

Meanwhile, PCB chairman on Tuesday (March 24) said that the BCCI officials have not contacted the PCB, adding that the PCB is not in talks with the BCCI over the series.

PCB sources, however, said that if the historic series goes ahead then Indian team will have to visit Pakistan as Pakistan had went to India when the last series was played between the two sides.

It may be recalled that the last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 but since then the political relations between New Delhi and Islamabad have touched a new low and it also stopped the bilateral series between the two sides.