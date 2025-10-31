India, Pakistan set to ignite cricket's greatest rivalry once again; arch-rivals to meet sixth time in 2025 - Check tournament details

Cricket’s greatest rivalry is set to reignite as India and Pakistan prepare for yet another thrilling face-off in 2025. With fans already buzzing and anticipation at its peak, the stage is being set for an encounter that promises fireworks, passion, and unforgettable moments.

Cricket's most intense rivalry is set to ignite once more. The anticipation is building for yet another electrifying clash between India and Pakistan — a contest that goes beyond borders, statistics, and generations. Fans can already sense the mounting tension as rumors intensify regarding their upcoming showdown.

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Asia Cup Rising Stars Tournament is scheduled to kick off on November 14. The highlight of the tournament, the India-Pakistan match, will take place on November 16. All matches are set to unfold in Doha, Qatar.

This will mark the sixth encounter between India and Pakistan across various age groups, following four meetings between the senior men's teams and one clash in the Women's World Cup. India has emerged victorious in all encounters between the two rivals this year.

On Friday, the ACC revealed the tournament schedule. Eight teams have been split into two groups. Group A includes Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and Sri Lanka, while Group B features India, Oman, Pakistan, and the UAE.

The ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup has been renamed as the Asia Cup Rising Stars to held in Doha, Qatar.



In this new Asia Cup, full member nations will field their A teams, while associate nations will field their main teams.



This tournament, formerly known as the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, will be contested in T20 format. It will showcase 'A' teams from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, along with three associate teams — Hong Kong, Oman, and the UAE — fielding their main squads.

From November 14 to November 19, two matches will be held each day, leading up to the semi-finals on November 21 and the final on November 23.

The Emerging Teams Tournament commenced in 2013 and has seen six editions to date. This will be the seventh season of the competition, which originally began as an Under-23 tournament but later evolved into a contest for 'A' teams.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka stand as the most successful teams in the tournament's history, each having claimed two titles. India and Afghanistan have each secured one title. Currently, Afghanistan holds the championship title, having triumphed in the last edition in 2024 in Oman, defeating Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the final.

