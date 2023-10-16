Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

'India-Pakistan series lacks…': Gautam Gambhir's interesting take on IND-PAK matches

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently expressed his belief that the India-Pakistan series might lose its competitive edge due to the notable contrast in the teams' qualities.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 16, 2023, 06:33 PM IST

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir recently expressed his belief that the India-Pakistan series might lose its competitive edge due to the notable contrast in the teams' qualities. Gambhir highlighted the drastic shift in dominance, with India now holding the upper hand. "Hammering along with domination. You use this word very rarely, that too when you are playing against Pakistan," Gambhir commented during a discussion on Star Sports.

Gautam Gambhir expressed concern about the deteriorating competitiveness of the India-Pakistan cricket series due to the significant difference in the teams' capabilities. He pointed out that the last time India faced Pakistan in a three-match ODI bilateral series, they lost 2-1 during the 2012/13 season. Gambhir emphasized that since 1992, India has consistently outperformed Pakistan in the 50-over global event.

Highlighting the recent match, he praised Indian captain Rohit Sharma's standout performance, scoring a rapid 86 runs in 63 balls to lead the team to victory with 19.3 overs to spare. He also commended the exceptional bowling prowess of Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, citing the luxury for any captain to have bowlers capable of taking wickets consistently, especially underscoring Bumrah's brilliant spell under the afternoon sun.

