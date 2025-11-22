India, Pakistan in same group again, to lock horns in league stage match in ICC T20I World Cup 2026

The upcoming edition of the ICC T20I World Cup is scheduled to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka jointly. If several media reports turned out to be true, India and Pakistan have been placed in the same group again and will lock horns in the league stage.

India and Pakistan are set to lock horns again in the upcoming ICC tournament. Yes, you read it right! As per a report by Sportstar, the arch-rivals have been placed again in the same group, along with Namibia, the USA, and the Netherlands. After the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2025, it was speculated that the ICC would avoid placing India and Pakistan in the same group so that both teams would have lesser chances of facing each other. During the Asia Cup 2025, tension was quite visible on the ground between the two sides, and the Indian side even avoided shaking hands with their opponents.

If reports turned out to be true, India and Pakistan will face each other in Colombo on February 15. India will begin its T20I World Cup campaign against the USA at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 8, followed by a match against Namibia on February 12 in New Delhi. The last league match will be against the Netherlands in Mumbai on February 18.

Teams in other groups

As per media reports, Group B consists of Sri Lanka, Australia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, and Oman. Group C has England, the West Indies, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Italy. Group D has South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates, and Canada.

The upcoming mega tournament will follow the same pattern as that of the 2024 edition. It means two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Eight stage. After this round, four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, and the two winning teams will ultimately reach the finals.

The final of the ICC T20I World Cup 2026 is scheduled to be played at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, if Pakistan doesn't qualify. Otherwise, the match will be played in Colombo.