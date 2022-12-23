India-Pakistan cricket ties: New PCB chief Najam Sethi drops MASSIVE hint

File photo

New Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in charge Najam Sethi took charge of the PCB on Thursday (December 23) and shortly after taking charge Sethi made a big statement on cricketing ties between India and Pakistan.

Sethi was appointed PCB in charge after the sacking of Ramiz Raja. It is to be noted that Sethi will lead a 14-member committee which will take care of all cricket-related matters in Pakistan.

"Governments in both countries have to be consulted when it comes to bilateral and other cricket relations between Pakistan and India," Sethi told reporters.

The relations between BCCI and PCB touched a new low after BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that Indian cricket team will not travel to Pakistan to compete in next year's Asia Cup. Jay Shah had said that Asia Cup will be shifted to a neutral venue. The then PCB chief Ramiz Raja had strongly reacted to Jay Shah’s comments and had said that Pakistan would not travel to India to play in 2023 ODI World Cup which will be hosted by India.

Sethi also expressed unhappiness over the old management’s decision to announce Pakistan Test squad for the home series against New Zealand.

"I don’t know whether there is a need to make changes in the squad, we will see if fresh ideas are required. It would have been better if the squad had not been announced,” he said.

Sethi noted that changes would be made in PCB in the coming days. “I think we had done a good job in our four-five year tenure before I resigned. But what has happened in the last four years everyone can see,” he said.

“That is our main priority to revive departmental cricket because in the last four years we have seen a terrible rise in unemployment and a famine in cricket talent. The old system worked well for us and we got players from domestic cricket. Nowadays it seems we are only getting players from PSL,” he added.