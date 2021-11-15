India-Pakistan bilateral series soon? BCCI president Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement

There is no denying the fact that a cricket match between India and Pakistan grabs most of the sporting action but India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series in the last 9 years. It is to be noted that India and Pakistan last played a bilateral series in 2012 when Pakistani cricket team had visited India to pplay a series.

But India and Pakistan continue to meet in the ICC World events. India and Pakistan last clashed at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and the clash was without doubt the the most watched game of the tournament.

As millions of fans from both India and Pakistan are waiting for the resumption of cricketing ties between the two neighbours, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday (November 13) made a big announcement over the resumption of India-Pakistan bilateral series.

"This is not in the hands of the boards. At world tournaments, the two teams do play each other. Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez’s hands, nor mine," Ganguly said at 40th Sharjah International Book Fair.

Earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja had said that it is impossible to hold a India-Pakistan series due to the prevailing political situation between the two countries.