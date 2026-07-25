India pacers Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar appointed DSPs by Bihar government; CM Samrat Choudhary hands over appointment letters

India pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar were appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) by the Bihar Police. Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary handed over the appointment letters during a ceremony in Patna, honouring the cricketers for their achievements and contributions to Indian cricket.

Indian fast bowlers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar have stepped into new roles as Deputy Superintendents of Police in Bihar. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary personally handed them their appointment letters at the Energy Auditorium, part of the state's “Medal Lao, Naukri Pao” program. The event wasn’t just about these two cricketers—several other athletes received sports scholarships and honorariums during the ceremony.

The gathering included notable names like Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, as well as Sports Minister Shreyasi Singh, underscoring the importance the state now places on supporting its athletes.

For Akash and Mukesh, this recognition comes after years of representing India on the cricket field. They’re taking on significant responsibility—Akash Deep called the role a “big responsibility” and said it shows young people in Bihar that the government truly stands with those willing to work hard. He pointed out that under the current leadership, old attitudes toward sports are shifting, and more youth are willing to pursue careers in athletics. He noted that when 20-25 job letters were given out in a day, it sent a reassuring message to parents that sports can offer a stable future for their children.

"It is a big responsibility. This is a huge inspiration for the youth of Bihar that the State government is standing by them if they work hard," Akash Deep said. "Due to encouragement for sports by CM Samrat Choudhary, the older mindset has changed, and the youth of Bihar is coming forward to take up sports. The way 20-25 job letters were given today, it gives assurance to the parents also that the future of their child is safe," he concluded.

It’s not just Akash and Mukesh getting these opportunities. This year, 180 athletes have taken up government positions, and scholarships will go out to 637 more. The state is also rolling out significant financial support through its Saksham and Utkarsh schemes, with assistance packages ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

As per the Bihar State Sports Authority, exceptional athletes can land senior government jobs—including roles like Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sub-Inspector, and Panchayati Raj Officer—without competitive exams. It’s a clear push to reward sporting achievement and motivate the next generation.

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