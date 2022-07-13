India overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings, move to THIS spot after win over England

Team India overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings after thumping win over England

Rohit Sharma-led Team India have overtaken arch-rivals Pakistan in the latest ICC ODI rankings after registering a thumping 10-wicket win over England on Tuesday. The Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the ODI series, after beating the Three Lions, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah's six-wicket haul.

The Men in Blue on the back of their statement win over England have now climbed to 3rd place in the latest ICC ODI rankings, as they surpassed neighbours Pakistan.

Thus, Team India have become the only team in the world, to be ranked in the top three across all the formats.

India defeated England by 10 wickets, finishing the 50-over contest in just 18.4 overs as pacer Jasprit Bumrah came up with a career-best haul of 19/6. Thanks to Bumrah's devastating bowling, the Jos Buttler-led England were dismissed for 110 runs in 25.2 overs, before Rohit Sharma (76 not out) and Shikhar Dhawan (31 not out) completed the easy run-chase in 18.4 overs.

With the big win, India moved to third in the ICC ODI Team Rankings. Before the game, India were placed fourth with 105 points but the win propelled them to 108 rating points, leaving Pakistan behind at 106.

New Zealand continue to reign supreme at the top of the table with 126 rating points while England are second with 122.

Bumrah's six wickets saw England crumble to the lowest total against India in ODIs. The rest of the pacers rallied around Bumrah, with Mohammed Shami snaring three wickets and Prasidh Krishna picking up one.

The win continues Rohit Sharma's unbeaten run in ODIs since being appointed as permanent captain, making it four wins out of four.

