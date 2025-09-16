India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

After crushing Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India secured their spot in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. On the other hand, Pakistan will play a do-or-die match against the UAE on Wednesday to stay alive in the tournament.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is on a winning spree, and this has taken the Men in Blue to the next round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, i.e., the Super 4. After crushing Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, India has qualified for the Super 4, whereas the Men in Green will have to play a do-or-die game against the UAE on September 17, to secure a spot in the next round.

With this, Team India became the first team in Group A to qualify for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025, despite having one more game left in the group stage. The third and final league stage match will be played on September 19 against Oman. On the other hand, Pakistan are now in a must-win situation and a defeat at the hands of UAE will eliminate them, and the hosts will qualify for the Super 4.

India in Asia Cup 2025 so far

The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10, which they won convincingly by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare. The next game was played on September 14 against the arch-rivals, Pakistan, which also Team India clinched easily by chasing down the target in the 16th over.

Pakistan is second in the Points Table with one win, whereas Oman is already out of the competition with two losses in two matches.

Will Pakistan quit Asia Cup 2025 midway?

The match between India and Pakistan was no short of drama, and the game is still in the news over a 'handshake controversy'. It all started during the toss when both captains came and left without even shaking hands. Not only this, the drama continued even after the completion of the match when Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight towards the dressing room after winning the game and closed the door to avoid any interaction with the Pakistani players.

After this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and ACC and even demanded the removal of the match referee for the rest of the tournament. PCB even threatened to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway if no action is taken by the ICC or ACC. Now, a report is circulating on social media which claims that ICC doesn’t agree with the PCB’s assessment and will not entertain PCB's request to remove Andy Pycroft from the panel of match referees for the Asia Cup. It will now be interesting to see whether PCB will be pulling out of the tournament and skipping the clash with UAE, which means if they do so, UAE will automatically qualify for the next round.