Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

ITR filing 2025: Income Tax Dept extends due date for filing income tax returns to...; check details

Sangram Singh, Payal Rohatgi's marriage is in TROUBLE due to THIS actress, insider reveals wrestler is 'quite serious' about her

Bigg Boss 19: Baseer Ali, Kunickaa Sadanand, Awez Darbar, all housemates nominated for eviction except.., BB punished them for..

This tech giant crosses Rs 26,43,03,00,00,00,000 market cap after its shares rise to...; not Amazon, Apple

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

DNA TV Show: Will there be another coup in Nepal?

Donald Trump's trade advisor Peter Navarro attacks India again, day before India-US trade deal talks: 'We have to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan special?

Solar eclipse 2025: Know date, time, other details; what makes this surya grahan

US Commerce Secretary issues BIG statement: 'India could lose access to American market if...'

US Commerce Secretary's BIG statement: 'India could lose access to...'

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000 of relief package for Gen Z protest martyrs, know other provisions by govt

Nepal’s interim PM Sushila Karki announces Rs 15,00,000, relief for Gen Z protes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination

After crushing Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium, Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India secured their spot in the Super 4 of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. On the other hand, Pakistan will play a do-or-die match against the UAE on Wednesday to stay alive in the tournament.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Sep 16, 2025, 12:00 AM IST

India officially qualify for Super 4 of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan on verge of elimination
India is at the top of the Points Table in Group A
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is on a winning spree, and this has taken the Men in Blue to the next round of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, i.e., the Super 4. After crushing Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, India has qualified for the Super 4, whereas the Men in Green will have to play a do-or-die game against the UAE on September 17, to secure a spot in the next round. 

With this, Team India became the first team in Group A to qualify for the Super 4 of the Asia Cup 2025, despite having one more game left in the group stage. The third and final league stage match will be played on September 19 against Oman. On the other hand, Pakistan are now in a must-win situation and a defeat at the hands of UAE will eliminate them, and the hosts will qualify for the Super 4.

 

India in Asia Cup 2025 so far

 

The Men in Blue began their Asia Cup 2025 campaign against the hosts, the UAE, on September 10, which they won convincingly by 9 wickets and 93 balls to spare. The next game was played on September 14 against the arch-rivals, Pakistan, which also Team India clinched easily by chasing down the target in the 16th over.

 

Pakistan is second in the Points Table with one win, whereas Oman is already out of the competition with two losses in two matches.

 

Will Pakistan quit Asia Cup 2025 midway?

 

The match between India and Pakistan was no short of drama, and the game is still in the news over a 'handshake controversy'. It all started during the toss when both captains came and left without even shaking hands. Not only this, the drama continued even after the completion of the match when Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube walked straight towards the dressing room after winning the game and closed the door to avoid any interaction with the Pakistani players.

 

After this, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) lodged a formal complaint with the ICC and ACC and even demanded the removal of the match referee for the rest of the tournament. PCB even threatened to quit the Asia Cup 2025 midway if no action is taken by the ICC or ACC. Now, a report is circulating on social media which claims that ICC doesn’t agree with the PCB’s assessment and will not entertain PCB's request to remove Andy Pycroft from the panel of match referees for the Asia Cup. It will now be interesting to see whether PCB will be pulling out of the tournament and skipping the clash with UAE, which means if they do so, UAE will automatically qualify for the next round.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Israel's Netanyahu hails ties with US, calls it 'durable as stones'
Delhi BMW crash: Accused woman driver who killed Finance ministry official taken into custody
Delhi BMW crash: Accused Gaganpreet, woman driving car that killed Navjot Singh,
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga: Watch
Abhishek Kumar proposes to Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja on Pati Patni Aur Panga
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney general
Who is Sabita Bhandari? Senior advocate appointed Nepal’s first woman attorney g
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia breakup, new video goes viral
Hardik Pandya sparks romance rumours with Mahieka Sharma after Jasmin Walia...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE