'India now proven chokers': Memes flood twitter after India's disappointing defeat to England

Several users also demanded bringing former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni into the team management.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Social media users are disappointed after England defeated India by ten wickets to advance to the T20 World Cup final. Despite India putting up a defendable total, England's opening batters were unstoppable and helped England achieve their target with four overs to spare. 

Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has come to an end with this humiliating setback, leaving millions of Indian cricket fans distraught. The performances of star batsmen Alex Hales and Jos Buttler also dashed the hopes of supporters who expected to see arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the T20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. While the Indian bowlers failed to take a single wicket, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Here are some of the memes flooding Twitter:

England and Pakistan will now play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

READ| Hardik Pandya will take over as captain, some retirements on the cards: Sunil Gavaskar

