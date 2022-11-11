'India now proven chokers': Memes flood twitter after India's disappointing defeat to England

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 11, 2022, 09:02 AM IST

Social media users are disappointed after England defeated India by ten wickets to advance to the T20 World Cup final. Despite India putting up a defendable total, England's opening batters were unstoppable and helped England achieve their target with four overs to spare.

Team India's journey in the T20 World Cup has come to an end with this humiliating setback, leaving millions of Indian cricket fans distraught. The performances of star batsmen Alex Hales and Jos Buttler also dashed the hopes of supporters who expected to see arch-rivals India and Pakistan square off in the T20 World Cup final.

Put in to bat, India posted 168 for six after Virat Kohli's 40-ball 50 and Hardik Pandya's 33-ball 63. While the Indian bowlers failed to take a single wicket, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43 for England.

Here are some of the memes flooding Twitter:

Indian Team Successfully Qualified For The Mumbai International Airport #INDvsENG — Amir Shahzad (@AmirShahzadPR) November 10, 2022

Do u have any answer, besides belief that India is proven chokers in knock out stages, any remedy — Rakesh Mehra (@RakeshM19753275) November 10, 2022

Buttler will meet Babar in Melbourne on Sunday. Rohit will meet his barber in Mumbai on Sunday #INDvsENG November 10, 2022

I will make sure Indians and their next generation remembers these two occasions.



152/0 & 170/0#irfanpathan#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/3jytgYUeXI — Nonni (@alphalira18) November 10, 2022

Winning is temporary but losing with 10 Wickets is permanent. #IndVsEng — Ahsan Raza (@Ahsanraza83) November 10, 2022

England and Pakistan will now play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 final on Sunday at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground.

