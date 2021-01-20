India national cricket team become ultimate 'streak killer' of Australian side after Gabba win

In the WWE, there is a wrestler by the name of Randy Orton who specialises in finishing off the legends in the wrestling business. Thus, he earned the nickname 'legend killer'. When Indian national cricket team defeated Australia by three wickets in Brisbane to win the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the second straight time in Australia, they became the ultimate 'streak killers'. For India, they have once again stopped and ended a streak of an Australian cricket team and it follows a consistent pattern by which they have systematically ended the dominance of the Australian cricket team. In the future, if one has to say that which team truly ended the dominance of Australia in cricket, it would certainly be the Indian cricket team.

The win by India in Brisbane was Australia's first loss at The Gabba after 32 years. The Australian cricket team had not lost a single Test at the venue since 1988 when they had suffered a nine-wicket loss to Sir Viv Richards' team. In that interim, Australia had won 25 Tests and drawn seven before their loss to India at the venue. This was only one of the major streaks that India had ended for the Australian cricket team. Prior to that, there were other streaks that were decimated by the Indian cricket team and Australia had to pay the price every single time.

Kolkata, Perth and heartache everywhere

At the heights of Australia dominance, the team had won 16 consecutive Tests on two occasions in 2001 and 2008. Every other opposition was being decimated by the Australian cricket team but India stood tall amidst the ruins. After being hammered by 10 wickets in Mumbai in the 2001 series, Australia was gunning to win their 17th consecutive Test and win a series in India after 32 years. However, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid's epic partnership combined with Harbhajan Singh's mastery helped India become the second side to win after following on and India had halted the Australia juggernaut.

History repeated itself seven years later. Australia won the first two Tests and was once again gunning for a 17th consecutive win. However, India, buoyed by the racism and umpiring controversy in Sydney again stopped Australia with a sensational win in Perth. The win also helped India become the first and so far only Asian nation to win a Test in Perth.

In the middle part of the second decade, India broke yet another streak of Australia. Heading into the fifth ODI in Sydney in 2016, Australia had won 19 consecutive matches at home and they were gunning for a 5-0 whitewash. However, Manish Pandey's century helped India beat Australia and snap Australia's winning streak. Thus, in the history of cricket, when one asks who killed all of Australia's major streaks? The answer will always be India.