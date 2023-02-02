Search icon
'India, meh arah hoon': Australia opener Usman Khawaja cleared to fly to India after visa issues resolved

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja has finally taken to the skies, boarding a plane to India in anticipation of the highly-anticipated Test series, which is set to commence in Nagpur on February 9. After being left stranded in Sydney due to visa issues just 24 hours prior, Khawaja is now on his way to join his teammates for the series.

It was revealed late Wednesday, February 1, that the southpaw's visa issues had been resolved, and he would be departing for India on Thursday, February 2. This news comes as a relief to the athlete, who had been anxiously awaiting the resolution of his visa issues.

Khawaja took to his official Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself on the plane with the caption:"India, meh arah hoon" (India, I'm coming).

The 36-year-old, who is a key player for the Australians at the top of the order, is renowned for his performance on the subcontinent. Although he has yet to play a Test in India, the left-handed batter was instrumental in Australia's ODI series victory on Indian soil four years ago, amassing 383 runs, including two centuries, in five games at an average of 76.60. His impressive batting display was a major factor in Australia's success.

Since returning to the Test side in early 2022, Khawaja has been unstoppable and was Australia's highest run-scorer last year. His 1080 Test runs were also the third-highest in the world in 2022, behind Babar Azam's 1184 and Joe Root's 1098.

Australia will not be playing a practice match ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, as they feel it does not provide ideal preparation. However, the tourists will have a four-day camp in Bengaluru prior to the four-match Test series, allowing them to hone their skills and get into the right mindset for the upcoming matches.

