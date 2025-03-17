The intensity of the exchange became clear with the fact that several other players, including Brian Lara and Ambati Rayudu, had to intervene to calm the two down.

The International Masters League (IML) 2025 concluded on Sunday (March 16), with Sachin Tendulkar-led India Masters winning the title by defeating West Indies Masters in the final match in Raipur.

One of the key moments from the match that grabbed everyone's attention was a heated exchange between India veteran Yuvraj Singh and West Indies' Tino Best. Here's what happened.

What happened between Singh and Best

The altercation began after Best completed his over and wanted to go off the field due to a possible injury concern. However, Singh flagged the issue, following which the umpire, Billy Bowden, asked Best to return. Best then approached Singh and the two started exchanging words with neither of them showing any signs of backing down.

The intensity of the exchange became clear with the fact that several other players, including Brian Lara and Ambati Rayudu, had to intervene to calm the two down.

Soon after the verbal clash, Singh took the strike, hit a huge six, and was seen pointing his bat at Best.

How the final match unfolded

India Masters beat West Indies Masters in the league final, chasing down a target of 149 with six wickets left and 17 balls to spare. India Masters' Ambati Rayudu played a 74-run knock to help his team seal the title. India Masters had entered the final after defeating Australia Masters in the semifinal.