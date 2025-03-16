India Masters vs West Indies Masters IML 2025 Final: Shahbaz Nadeem again led the way as India stifled the West Indies for 148 runs.

Dwayne Smith kicked things off for the West Indies with a solid performance during the powerplay, but Shahbaz Nadeem stepped up once again, playing a crucial role in keeping their score to 148/7 in 20 overs. Nadeem was impressive, giving away just 12 runs in his four overs, while Vinay Kumar shone with 3 wickets for 26 runs in three overs.

Even though West Indies captain Brian Lara was dismissed early by Vinay in the fourth over, Smith made sure the team kept the momentum going during the powerplay.

In an exciting final of the first-ever International Masters League at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, Lendl Simmons made a comeback with a half-century, helping the West Indies Masters get back into the game against India Masters. He reached his fifty in just 34 balls.

Despite Dwayne Smith's brisk 45 off 35 balls giving the West Indies Masters a promising start, they couldn't quite make the most of it. Earlier in the match, WI Masters captain Lara won the toss and opted to bat.