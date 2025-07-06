India makes history at Edgbaston, enter elite 1000-run club in Test cricket with record-breaking feat led by captain Shubman Gill

Captain Shubman Gill was the architect of this historic run-fest, scoring an astounding 430 runs in the match (269 in the first innings and a quickfire 161 in the second).

In the second Test match against England at Edgbaston, Team India achieved a remarkable feat by being the sixth team in Test cricket history to score more than 1,000 runs in a single Test match. They join a select company of cricketing luminaries with their remarkable 1,014-run total over the two innings, setting a new record for India.

A record-breaking aggregate

India broke their previous record of 916 runs set against Australia in the 2004 Sydney Test, and their new total of 1,014 runs at Edgbaston is their highest ever in a Test match. India is now the fourth-highest-scoring side in Test history for a single match thanks to this accomplishment. With 1,121 runs against the West Indies in 1930, England leads the chart. Pakistan comes in second with 1,078 runs against India in 2006, while Australia comes in first with 1,028 runs against England in 1934.

The exclusive '1000-run club' now features:

England (1930)

Australia (1934 and 1969)

Pakistan (2006)

South Africa (1939)

India (2025)

Gill's monumental contribution

Captain Shubman Gill was the architect of this historic run-fest, scoring an astounding 430 runs in the match (269 in the first innings and a quickfire 161 in the second). His phenomenal performance means he has now accumulated 585 runs in just two Tests, the most by any player in the ongoing series.

Dominant batting throughout the series

India's incredible form isn't limited to Edgbaston. Their aggregate of 1,849 runs in the first two Tests of this five-match series is now the highest by any team in the first two matches of a Test series, truly demonstrating India's depth in the batting line-up. In the first Test at Leeds, four Indian batters scored centuries, including Rishabh Pant's twin tons.

At Edgbaston, India posted 587 all out in the first innings and declared their second innings at 427 for 6, setting a massive 608-run target for England. This is the second-highest fourth-innings target India has ever set and the second-highest England has been asked to chase at home.

Key performances in both innings

In the first innings, Gill's magnificent 269 was well-supported by Ravindra Jadeja's 89 and Washington Sundar's 42. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a solid 87.

England, in response, were bundled out for 407 despite a scare from Harry Brook (158) and Jamie Smith (184 not out), who forged a formidable 303-run partnership. India's bowlers, Mohammed Siraj with a crucial six-wicket haul and Akash Deep with 4 for 88, helped India bounce back and secure a significant first-innings lead.

Gill's quick 161 in the second innings put him ahead once more. Jadeja remained undefeated at 69 after scoring his second half-century of the game. KL Rahul's (55), and Rishabh Pant's (65), contributions helped India surpass 1,000 runs and solidify their position in Test cricket history.

