IND vs SA: India lose wicket on start of Day 3 as KL Rahul departs for 123

While India dominated Day 1 and the second day of the Test was washed due to rain, South Africa made a strong comeback on Day 3 as they sent back dangerman KL Rahul back to the pavilion after he smashed 123 runs.

The batter was in form and could have continued the momentum but Kagiso Rabada had the last laugh. After struggling for rhythm, Rabada was surely fired up and used that anger to get more intensity into this bumper. The Indian opening batsman was cramped on the swivel pull shot, got a faint top edge and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock caught it towards his left.

Just like Lord's he got out early starting after a hundred. Surely it was an end of fantastic innings in which he faced 260 balls and had 16 fours and one six.

Soon after Rahul's wicket, Ajinkya Rahane who was in good form also lost his wicket. The former vice-captain had very good innings, but gave away his wicket and missed by two runs to reach his half-century. Lungi Ngidi - who had picked up three wickets on Day 1 - sent back Rahane for 48. It was a short of a length delivery outside off stump and the batter nicked it off.

The ball bounced extra and also seamed back in to surprise him and take the outside edge. South Africa got both the overnight batters out at the start of Day 3.

India has lost five wickets and scored 291 runs.