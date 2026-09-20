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India lose No. 1 T20I ranking as England reclaim top spot after 3-0 Sri Lanka series win

India have lost the No. 1 spot in the T20I rankings after England completed a 3-0 series win over Sri Lanka. England’s dominant series result saw them reclaim the top position, with India slipping to second in the latest rankings.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 20, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

India lose No. 1 T20I ranking as England reclaim top spot after 3-0 Sri Lanka series win
Courtesy: X/@englandcricket
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England is back on top of the T20I rankings reclaiming the No. 1 spot from India after just 55 days. They pulled this off by beating Sri Lanka by eight wickets in Manchester finishing off the series 3-0.

England made the chase look easy. They knocked off 124 runs, ending at 126 for 2 in only 9.4 overs. That means they hit the target with a whopping 62 balls to spare—a record for the fastest T20I chase of 120 or more runs.

To put this in perspective, India took the No. 1 ranking away from England on July 26 after getting a 2-0 lead against Zimbabwe. Before that England held the top spot by defeating India 4-0 on July 11. Now, after their clean sweep over Sri Lanka on September 19, England returns to No. 1.

Jos Buttler was the star, finishing the match with a six. England’s run chase started strong with Buttler and Aneurin Donald putting up 22 for the first wicket, but Donald was stumped after 13. Buttler and Harry Brook then hammered 85 runs off just 38 balls for the second wicket, pushing England’s total to 82 during the powerplay. Brook got himself run out for 33, but Buttler stayed unbeaten, smashing 62 from 32 balls and sealing the win with that final six.

Sri Lanka struggled from the start. Sonny Baker got Lahiru Udara early, and Will Jacks struck twice during the powerplay. Pathum Nissanka managed 36 off 24, and Kamindu Mendis hit 35 off 28, but he was pretty much fighting alone. Then came two run-outs, followed by Wanindu Hasaranga getting out hit wicket. Sri Lanka collapsed, losing their last six wickets for just 17 runs and bowled out for 124 in 18.5 overs.

England’s bowlers kept things tight, with Baker, Jofra Archer, and Jacks picking up two wickets each. Jamie Overton grabbed one. Baker finished with two wickets for just 17 runs in 3.5 overs, earning Player of the Match. Across the series, Baker took six wickets at an economy rate of 3.71.

This latest win marks England's 15th consecutive victory against Sri Lanka in T20Is, tying the record for most T20I wins in a row against a full-member team.

Looking back, India first climbed to No. 1 in the T20I rankings on February 20, 2022, holding onto the spot for over four years—1,605 days. England took over last July after sweeping India. India briefly returned to the top by leading Zimbabwe but now after 55 days England is back leading the pack once again.

Also read| 'Test cricket was my favourite': Rohit Sharma reveals sleepless nights and special snack prepared by mother

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