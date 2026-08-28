India likely to send B team for Asian Games 2026; BCCI unhappy with Japan facilities

India could send a B team for the 2026 Asian Games after the BCCI expressed dissatisfaction with facilities in Japan. The cricket tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19, with selectors likely to consider a second-string squad for the event.

With the Asian Games 2026 coming up, Team India is thinking about fielding its B team because they're not happy with the setup in Japan. The hotel rooms are super cramped, so small that players barely have room for their kit bags, let alone walk around.

The main tournament starts September 19. Cricket's back after rejoining the Asian Games in 2023, and it's set to be played at Korogi Sports Park in Nisshin. Ten men’s teams will compete, eight women’s teams as well. The men’s event kicks off September 24, women’s cricket starts September 17.

Why is India considering a B team?

BCCI’s not pleased with what Japan's offering. They’re planning to send an observer to check things out. If the arrangements don't improve, India’s top players might stay home, and the B team will go instead.

What’s bothering the BCCI?

First, the hotel rooms are tiny. Seriously, there’s barely space for two players to stand if their kit bags are open. Second, there’s no athlete village this time. Most nearby hotels are already booked, so cricketers are stuck staying 20 kilometers away. That means extra travel and hassle. Lastly, the cricket ground itself used to be a baseball stadium, only recently turned into a cricket pitch. Nobody’s really tested it at the international level, and the pitch and outfield remain questionable. Even the Pakistan Cricket Board has raised concerns.

Now, the Asian Cricket Council’s technical team is heading to Japan for a closer look. They’ll check out the ground, practice facilities, and hotels. The results of their visit will decide if India sends their top squad or sticks with the backup.

India men's T20I squad for Asian Games

Shreyas Iyer (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vice-capt), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Jasprit Bumrah.

Indian women's T20I squad for Asian Games

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), G. Kamalini (WK), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma.

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