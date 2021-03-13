India Legends vs South Africa Legends: Live streaming, when and where to watch Road Safety World Series 2021

The Road Safety World Series 2021 will see India Legends take on South Africa Legends in Raipur on Saturday.

The Indian Legends were earlier edged by England despite a spirited batting performance by their late-order batsmen. As for their opponents, South Africa Legends were rampant against England and they will fancy a win on Saturday.

While both teams are in the top half of the points table, the Indians are the rank favourites. This match also has four valuable points up for grabs.

The tournament - which was postponed last year after 4 games due to COVID-19 - is now being organised in the capital city of Chhattisgarh. The newly-built stadium has also allowed a limited number of spectators for all the matches.

When will India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match start?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match will begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday (March 13).

Where will India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021â€‹ match be played?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match will be played at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match?

The India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match will be broadcast on COLORS Cineplex, COLORS Kannada Cinema and DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the India Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the VOOT and Jio App and website.

Squads

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Munaf Patel, Naman Ojha, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, S Badrinath, Manpreet Gony, R Vinay Kumar, Noel David.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes, Morne van Wyk, Garnett Kruger, Roger Telemachus, Justin Kemp, Alviro Petersen, Nantie Hayward, Andrew Puttick, Loots Bosman, Zander de Bruyn, Thandi Tshabalala, Monde Zondeki, Makhaya Ntini, Lloyd Norris-Jones.