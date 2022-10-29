Headlines

India legend Mithali Raj set for commentary debut during PAK-NED T20 World Cup fixture

While Mithali has retired from international cricket, she could be in action in the inaugural Women's IPL, slated to take place next year.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Mithali Raj, the former Indian captain and batting great, retired from the game earlier this year after a stellar career. However, the recently retired cricketer is about to embark on a new adventure as a commentator for the first time in Sunday's T20 World Cup match between the Netherlands and Pakistan.

Mithali Raj announced her retirement from cricket earlier this year, capping off a glittering 22-year international career. By the time she announced her retirement in June 2022, she had surpassed Charlotte Edwards as the top run-scorer in women's cricket history. Mithali has had a brilliant career as a batter and is about to add another feather to her gorgeous record-laden cap.

On October 30, the 39-year-old will take on a new job as a commentator when she joins the Star Sports Hindi, English, and Telugu broadcast team for the second match of the day between the Netherlands and Pakistan. 

She will also be present behind the microphone for South Africa's high-octane encounter against India later in the day. All Indian fans who have watched her lead the team for the bulk of her career can listen to her commentary beginning at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 30.

The future ICC Hall of Famer captained India to the finals of the 2005 and 2017 50-over World Cups. Mithali, who retired from international cricket in June this year, finished her career with 7805 runs in ODIs, 699 runs in Tests and 2364 runs in T20I cricket. She had quit T20I cricket in 2019.

While Mithali has retired from international cricket, she could be in action in the inaugural Women's IPL, slated to take place next year.

The India-South Africa match is crucial for both teams. The Men in Blue will keep the top spot in the points table if they win. The Rohit Sharma-led team began their campaign with a win over Pakistan before overcoming the Netherlands. They currently have 4 points in their account.

South Africa came close to defeating Zimbabwe, but weather ruined their intentions. In their second game, they defeated Bangladesh. With a win versus India, they will increase their point total to 5 and move to first place. 

