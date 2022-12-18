India keep World Test Championship hopes alive with win over Bangladesh in 1st Test

File Photo

India improved their chances of reaching the ICC World Test Championship final next year with a 188-run victory against a tenacious Bangladesh in Chattogram on Sunday.

Despite a spirited rearguard fight by Bangladesh veteran Shakib Al Hasan (84), the hosts' final four wickets all went before lunch on the final day, as India secured first win in the two-match Test series.

The most of the damage was done by spinners Axar Patel (4/77) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/73) who shared seven Bangladesh wickets in the second innings and helped India climb the World Test Championship standings.

India earns 12 points for their victory and currently has a win-percentage of 55.77 as they aim for a top-two finish at the end of the current World Test Championship cycle.

The victory propels India above of Sri Lanka and into third position in the current rankings, with only pacesetters Australia and second-placed South Africa ahead of them.

The second and final Test of the series begins on Thursday in Mirpur, and a win there might push India closer to the top two teams.

India will host Australia for four Test matches in February and March of next year, and therefore must finish in the top two positions in the rankings to qualify for back-to-back World Test Championship final appearances.

