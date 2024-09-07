Twitter
Cricket

Cricket

'India ka Babar Azam': KL Rahul brutally trolled after failure in Duleep Trophy

KL Rahul's lackluster performance in the match caught the attention of many fans, who expressed their disappointment on social media by criticizing the star batter.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 07, 2024, 09:46 PM IST

'India ka Babar Azam': KL Rahul brutally trolled after failure in Duleep Trophy
Courtesy: X
TRENDING NOW

As the competition for spots in the Indian Test cricket team intensifies in preparation for the upcoming two-match series against Bangladesh, the recent performance of star batsman KL Rahul has garnered attention. Rahul, currently representing India A led by Shubman Gill in the Duleep Trophy, scored 37 runs off 111 balls before being dismissed by India B standout Washington Sundar on Day 3. This lackluster performance by Rahul has sparked criticism among fans, who have taken to social media to express their disappointment.

The final squad for the Bangladesh Test series is expected to be announced following the conclusion of the first round of matches in the Duleep Trophy. Unfortunately, Rahul's underwhelming performance has not done him any favors and has resulted in backlash from fans.

Here's how fans reacted:

Despite a slow start, Rahul emerged as the top-scorer for his team during their first innings in what proved to be a disappointing performance by the India A batters. Captain Gill contributed 25 runs off 43 balls, while Jurel was dismissed for just 2 runs off 16 deliveries. The aggressive Shivam Dube was out for 20 runs off 42 balls, and Riyan Parag managed to score only 30 runs.

Pacers Navdeep Saini and Mukesh Kumar showcased their skills with the ball for India B, collectively taking six wickets. Navdeep made an impact by dismissing India A's top order, including openers Mayank Agarwal and Gill, and later trapping Jurel lbw, finishing with figures of 3/60. Mukesh also made his mark by getting rid of Dube and tail-enders Kuldeep Yadav and Akash Deep, picking up 3 wickets while conceding 62 runs.

At the end of Day 3, India B had reached 150/6, extending their lead by 240 runs against India A. This was made possible by an impressive innings of 61 runs from Rishabh Pant and a valuable contribution of 46 runs from Sarfaraz Khan.

Also read| Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024: Full schedule, fixtures, live streaming and more details

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
