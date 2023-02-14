'When ACU asked me, I said...': India star breaks silence over match-fixing allegations on Mohammed Shami

Shami and Hasin Jahan

India pacer Mohammed Shami is without doubt an important player for Team India in all the format of the game. But just like other athletes, Shami too has faced many ups and downs in his life, both on the personal as well as professional fronts.

In 2018, Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan had dropped a bombshell by claiming that Indian bowler was involved in match-fixing. The allegation forced the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to probe the matter.

Now, talking to Cricbuzz, veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma has recalled the whole incident. At that time, Hasin Jahan had claimed that Shami had received money from a Pakistani woman to fix the matches. It is to be noted that Shami was later cleared of all the charges after thorough probe.

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said.

Ishant added that the ACU members talked to all the players of the Indian team as part of the investigation into the matter.