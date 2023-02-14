Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

'When ACU asked me, I said...': India star breaks silence over match-fixing allegations on Mohammed Shami

In 2018, Mohammed Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan had dropped a bombshell by claiming that Shami was involved in match-fixing.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

'When ACU asked me, I said...': India star breaks silence over match-fixing allegations on Mohammed Shami
Shami and Hasin Jahan

India pacer Mohammed Shami is without doubt an important player for Team India in all the format of the game. But just like other athletes, Shami too has faced many ups and downs in his life, both on the personal as well as professional fronts.

In 2018, Shami’s estranged wife Hasin Jahan had dropped a bombshell by claiming that Indian bowler was involved in match-fixing. The allegation forced the BCCI's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) to probe the matter.

Now, talking to Cricbuzz, veteran fast bowler Ishant Sharma has recalled the whole incident. At that time, Hasin Jahan had claimed that Shami had received money from a Pakistani woman to fix the matches. It is to be noted that Shami was later cleared of all the charges after thorough probe.

"I had a word with him and he did share of lot on the topic. Whatever had happened, the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) had approached us all, and they had asked us whether Shami could do a match-fixing or not. Just like policemen lodge a complaint...I was asked everything and all was written down. I had told them, 'I don't know his personal things but I'm 200 per cent sure he can't do that because I know him that well." When he heard I said those words, he realised that what I think of him and our bond became stronger," Ishant said.

Ishant added that the ACU members talked to all the players of the Indian team  as part of the investigation into the matter. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Republic Day 2023: Iconic buildings across India illuminated in tricolour before January 26 celebrations, see PICS
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra reception: Couple poses for paps; Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol-Ajay Devgn arrive
Happy Propose Day: From Sholay to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a look at Bollywood's most romantic proposal scenes
From Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu to Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, Ajith Kumar's Thunivu: Upcoming movie releases on OTT
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Microsoft Edge users at risk of 'DoS attack', Indian government issues warning
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.