India-Ireland series timings changed ahead of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut; Here's why

India's upcoming T20I series against Ireland, which is set to mark Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's international debut, will now begin at a revised time. The change has been made for a specific reason, ensuring fans can follow another major cricket event without overlap.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could finally wear the India jersey on the big stage, as he’s in line for his international debut during the India-Ireland T20 series. Now, there’s a small change—both games, originally set for June 26 and 28, will kick off an hour earlier at 6 PM instead of 7. The Ireland Cricket Board announced this update.

The reason? The Women’s T20 World Cup schedule. On June 28, India faces Australia in a key women’s match that starts at 7 PM, which would have overlapped with the men’s games. So, they shifted the start times to avoid that clash.

This isn’t the only schedule tweak either. The India-England five-match T20 series, starting July 1, has new timings too. The second and last games, played in Manchester and Southampton, will start at 7 PM Indian time. The other three, in Chester-le-Street, Nottingham, and Bristol, are set for a 10 PM start.

All eyes are on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ahead of his possible debut. He’s just 15, but he’s already making headlines. In the recent triangular series final against Sri Lanka A, playing for India A, Vaibhav smashed a half-century off only 11 balls—the fastest in List-A cricket.

His IPL 2026 numbers with Rajasthan Royals are equally mind-blowing: 776 runs at a blistering 237.31 strike rate, plus a century to his name. That form earned him a place in India’s T20 squad.

Traveling as a teenager with the national side is a big deal, so some special arrangements have been made for Vaibhav too. He’ll have his own changing room during the tours of England and Ireland, and his family will stay with him at the team hotel. The ECB confirmed these plans to The Guardian. Still, he’ll join the rest of the team for matches and all the meetings.

Once the Ireland series wraps up in Belfast on June 26 and 28, the team heads straight to England. There, they’ll play five T20s—Chester-le-Street (July 1), Manchester (July 4), Nottingham (July 7), Bristol (July 9), and Southampton (July 11)—followed by three ODIs.

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