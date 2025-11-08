India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

India endured a disastrous outing at the Hong Kong Sixes, suffering consecutive defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal. The team struggled across all departments, failing to mount any meaningful challenge and finishing one of their poorest campaigns in the tournament’s recent history.

Team India participated in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, a competition featuring just 6 overs per side. The Indian team was anticipated to be one of the strongest contenders, but their performance was disappointing. The squad included experienced players such as Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Stuart Binny, and Shahbaz Nadeem, yet they failed to meet expectations. India could not make a significant impact and suffered defeats against teams like Nepal, UAE, and Kuwait.

The decline began with a surprising loss to Kuwait by 27 runs in their Pool C match. Dinesh Karthik and his team chose to bowl first, but they were completely overwhelmed when Yasin Patel took to the crease. Patel hit five consecutive sixes, amassing 58 runs off just 14 balls, leading his team to a formidable total of 106/5. In contrast, India faltered and was bowled out for 79, allowing Kuwait to secure a convincing victory.

India's struggles continued in their match against UAE. Batting first, India set a target of 107 runs, with Abhimanyu Mithun (50) and Dinesh Karthik (42) spearheading the innings. However, UAE shocked India as Khalid Shah and Saghir Khan scored 42 runs in the first two overs, establishing a strong foundation for their chase. UAE successfully chased down the target in just 5.5 overs, finishing at 111/2 and claiming the win.

India's woes escalated further when they faced Nepal, suffering a humiliating defeat by 92 runs. Nepal delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 137 runs, while India struggled once again, collapsing for a mere 45 runs. What was anticipated to be a successful campaign turned into a harsh reality check for Team India, highlighting their difficulties in adjusting to the fast-paced format of the Hong Kong Sixes.

