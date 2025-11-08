FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

Bihar Elections 2025: PM Modi mocks Rahul Gandhi's dive into pond, says, 'Chunav mein doobne ki taiyaari...'

Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

CHILLING death threat message sent to BJP MP Ravi Kishan by Lawrence Bishnoi gang: 'Modi, Yogi will be eliminated...'

SHOCKING incident: US woman hurls hot coffee at McDonald's worker over delayed order in Michigan; Watch viral video

Big relief for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Actress wins Rs 4 crore tax battle against...

PM Modi flags off India’s first semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, its called…; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'

Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks more alimony than Rs 400000..

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?

MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...

Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth

Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…

India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...

Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal

India endured a disastrous outing at the Hong Kong Sixes, suffering consecutive defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal. The team struggled across all departments, failing to mount any meaningful challenge and finishing one of their poorest campaigns in the tournament’s recent history.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 08, 2025, 03:28 PM IST

India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Team India participated in the Hong Kong Sixes tournament, a competition featuring just 6 overs per side. The Indian team was anticipated to be one of the strongest contenders, but their performance was disappointing. The squad included experienced players such as Dinesh Karthik, Robin Uthappa, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Mithun, Stuart Binny, and Shahbaz Nadeem, yet they failed to meet expectations. India could not make a significant impact and suffered defeats against teams like Nepal, UAE, and Kuwait.

The decline began with a surprising loss to Kuwait by 27 runs in their Pool C match. Dinesh Karthik and his team chose to bowl first, but they were completely overwhelmed when Yasin Patel took to the crease. Patel hit five consecutive sixes, amassing 58 runs off just 14 balls, leading his team to a formidable total of 106/5. In contrast, India faltered and was bowled out for 79, allowing Kuwait to secure a convincing victory.

India's struggles continued in their match against UAE. Batting first, India set a target of 107 runs, with Abhimanyu Mithun (50) and Dinesh Karthik (42) spearheading the innings. However, UAE shocked India as Khalid Shah and Saghir Khan scored 42 runs in the first two overs, establishing a strong foundation for their chase. UAE successfully chased down the target in just 5.5 overs, finishing at 111/2 and claiming the win.

India's woes escalated further when they faced Nepal, suffering a humiliating defeat by 92 runs. Nepal delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 137 runs, while India struggled once again, collapsing for a mere 45 runs. What was anticipated to be a successful campaign turned into a harsh reality check for Team India, highlighting their difficulties in adjusting to the fast-paced format of the Hong Kong Sixes.

Also read| Major setback for India! Rishabh Pant forced to retire hurt after repeated body blows vs South Africa A, Test return doubtful

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan demands more alimony than Rs 400000 due to...; Supreme Court asks,' Isn't it enough?'
Mohammed Shami's enstranged wife Hasin Jahan seeks more alimony than Rs 400000..
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season?
MS Dhoni IPL 2026 salary: How much money will CSK legend earn in upcoming season
Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over 4% due to...; market cap declines to Rs...
Bad news for Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal as Bharti Airtel's shares fall over
Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jeweller slaps her 20 times in 15 seconds, video goes viral
Caught on Cam: Woman's daring heist in Gujarat backfires dramatically as jewelle
India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
India hit rock bottom at Hong Kong Sixes after defeats to Kuwait, UAE and Nepal
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: All about their love story, 4 beautiful children, net worth
Sanjay Khan and Zarine Khan’s family: Know all about them
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, not Delhi, Dehradun, Bengaluru or Hyderabad, its…
India’s first ‘traffic light free city’ is major hub for students, it is...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, ex-Miss Uttarakhand who cracked UPSC exam after father's retirement, her AIR was..., now serves as...
Meet Taskeen Khan, perfect example of beauty with brain, who cracked UPSC exam
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels, Delhi at first spot; Check complete list
AQI Alert: THESE are top 10 Indian cities with worst air quality levels
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering 1 trillion USD pay package approved
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE