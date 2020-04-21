'India first and health first': S Sreesanth reacts to Shoaib Akhtar’s IND-PAK cricket match suggestion

India cricketer S Sreesanth is making the most of his time staying indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Interacting with fans on Instagram Live, Sreesanth on Tuesday reacted to former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar’s suggestion of having an India-Pakistan cricket match in Dubai to help fight the pandemic.

However, Sreesanth said that the relations between the two countries are not good and till that does not improve, no matches should be played.

Sreesanth said he was not in favour of the charity matches between the two neighbouring countries.

“We are not in good terms with Pakistan so, India first and health first. Personally, I am not in favour of playing any match against Pakistan unless the relations between the two countries improve,’ said Sreesanth.

During the same Live session, the cricketer also named Jasprit Bumrah as the best fast bowler and Virat Kohli as the best captain in the world. He also picked the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev as the best captain ever.

As for Sreesanth, the 37-year-old cricketer was banned from cricket in 2013 for spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

His ban is supposed to end in August this year and he will be eligible to play cricket for his state side Kerala as well as for India.