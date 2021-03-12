'India favourites for the 2021 T20 World Cup,' says England skipper Eoin Morgan

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan said that India will be favourites, come the ICC T20 World Cup later this year, considering the tournament takes place in India. Morgan, while replicating to his counterpart Virat Kohli, who said that England are the team to beat since they are No 1 in the world, said that India are the team to beat.

Answering a DNA query at the pre-match press conference regarding Virat's comments, Morgan said, "I'd probably replicate the answer. I think India are the team to beat given we are playing them away from home. I think they are a very difficult side to beat in India.

"Given that the world cup is here, I do think they would go into the World Cup as favourites. So, this is going to be a great test for us and a great challenge throughout the whole tour and not just the T20s," Morgan added.

The No 1 and No 2 sides in the world will lock horns in the five-match series, which promises to be a mouth-watering contest, with an added layer of the T20 World cup happening this year.

Morgan too was confident of his side and said that they have the players to compete and help England go all the way in the tournament, but said that World Cup has a lot more facets of the game to it, which affect a side's performance.

"I think we'll compete well. We have the talent and experience to compete well. But [for] producing it at that time of the year, there are a lot of culminating factors. A lot of it is about timing, gaining experience and having confidence in tournament cricket. I do think we have those attributes," the skipper said.

England have announced their full-strength squad for the T20Is and will prove to be tough opposition for the home side, given their record in the shortest format in the last few years.