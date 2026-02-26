India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

India face Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai, with selection questions looming. All eyes are on whether Sanju Samson and Axar Patel return to the playing XI as Team India look to secure a crucial victory.

India is gearing up to face Zimbabwe in a crucial must-win match during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 26. This encounter is vital for both teams, especially after they suffered significant defeats against South Africa and the West Indies in their opening Super 8 matches.

The Men in Blue are navigating unfamiliar waters following a 76-run defeat to the Proteas, a rematch of the previous edition's final. This loss marks India's first in ICC tournaments since their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which also took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Similarly, Zimbabwe began the Super 8 round with a loss to the West Indies. Both teams have taken a hit in their Net Run Rate (NRR), with India sitting at -3.800 and Zimbabwe at -5.350.

Attention will also be on India's team selection, as changes are anticipated. Sanju Samson may be brought in to alter the trend of having three left-handers at the top of the batting order. Additionally, Axar Patel could return for this pivotal match.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak have suggested that Samson's inclusion in the playing XI is likely for this game. Furthermore, the bowling lineup may see adjustments, as the Chepauk pitch is expected to favor spin.

Head-to-head records between India and Zimbabwe in T20I

India and Zimbabwe have clashed 13 times in T20Is to date, with India leading the rivalry with 10 victories. Zimbabwe has managed to secure three wins. The two teams have met only once in the T20 World Cup, where India triumphed by 71 runs.

India's path to the semifinals

Following a significant loss to South Africa by 76 runs, India finds itself in a challenging position, as merely securing two wins won't suffice for semifinal qualification. The Men in Blue need to triumph in all their upcoming matches, and they must do so by substantial margins. Currently, West Indies tops the Super 8 Group 1 with a net run rate (NRR) of +5.35, while South Africa holds the second position with an NRR of +3.80. India sits in third place, grappling with a -3.800 NRR. Additionally, they are reliant on South Africa, hoping the Proteas can win their remaining games decisively.

