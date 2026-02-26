FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir

Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards

Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

Shraddha Kapoor renews her Mumbai apartment lease for a year at Rs 6 lakh monthly rent; check details

Kriti Sanon shares in-flight selfie with Shahid Kapoor, sparks ‘Cocktail 2’ buzz on his birthday

Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

T20 World Cup 2026: India’s semifinal fate hangs on South Africa vs West Indies match — Here's why

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates on-screen daughter for new beginnings with Vijay Deverakonda

VIROSH wedding: Rashmika Mandanna's Animal co-star Indira Krishnan congratulates

India vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel set to return for IND vs ZIM clash in Chennai

IND vs ZIM Live Score, T20 World Cup Super 8: Sanju Samson, Axar Patel set to

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...

Meet Rashmika's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, but they parted ways due to...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?

India face Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash in Chennai, with selection questions looming. All eyes are on whether Sanju Samson and Axar Patel return to the playing XI as Team India look to secure a crucial victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 04:33 PM IST

India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India is gearing up to face Zimbabwe in a crucial must-win match during the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 on February 26. This encounter is vital for both teams, especially after they suffered significant defeats against South Africa and the West Indies in their opening Super 8 matches.

The Men in Blue are navigating unfamiliar waters following a 76-run defeat to the Proteas, a rematch of the previous edition's final. This loss marks India's first in ICC tournaments since their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final, which also took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Similarly, Zimbabwe began the Super 8 round with a loss to the West Indies. Both teams have taken a hit in their Net Run Rate (NRR), with India sitting at -3.800 and Zimbabwe at -5.350.

Attention will also be on India's team selection, as changes are anticipated. Sanju Samson may be brought in to alter the trend of having three left-handers at the top of the batting order. Additionally, Axar Patel could return for this pivotal match.

India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate and batting coach Sitanshu Kotak have suggested that Samson's inclusion in the playing XI is likely for this game. Furthermore, the bowling lineup may see adjustments, as the Chepauk pitch is expected to favor spin.

Head-to-head records between India and Zimbabwe in T20I

India and Zimbabwe have clashed 13 times in T20Is to date, with India leading the rivalry with 10 victories. Zimbabwe has managed to secure three wins. The two teams have met only once in the T20 World Cup, where India triumphed by 71 runs.

India's path to the semifinals

Following a significant loss to South Africa by 76 runs, India finds itself in a challenging position, as merely securing two wins won't suffice for semifinal qualification. The Men in Blue need to triumph in all their upcoming matches, and they must do so by substantial margins. Currently, West Indies tops the Super 8 Group 1 with a net run rate (NRR) of +5.35, while South Africa holds the second position with an NRR of +3.80. India sits in third place, grappling with a -3.800 NRR. Additionally, they are reliant on South Africa, hoping the Proteas can win their remaining games decisively.

Also read| Dew panic? Special chemical flown in from USA for India vs Zimbabwe Super 8 clash at Chepauk

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Rashmika Mandanna's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, they called-off engagement due to..., his brother is star, he is...
Meet Rashmika's ex-lover, she was engaged to her, but they parted ways due to...
'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam Gambhir
'Hard to like, very spiky': Ex-England pacer's brutal take on India coach Gautam
Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free, along with Orange, Blue smart cards
Delhi: DTC to launch Pink Saheli Smart Card for women to travel free
Stephen Hawking pictured sipping drink with bikini-clad women in Epstein files; family issues statement
Stephen Hawking pictured with bikini-clad women in Epstein files
India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for Chennai game?
India face Zimbabwe in must-win clash: Will Sanju Samson, Axar Patel return for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani shine at Sachin Tendulkar's son's pre-wedding function | See pics
Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandok’s Wedding: Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Anant
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026
Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda' s wedding, 7 tips you should
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement