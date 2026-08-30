India eye Tilak Varma as Shreyas Iyer’s backup for 2027 World Cup; ODI changes expected for West Indies series

Tilak Varma is emerging as a potential backup for Shreyas Iyer ahead of the 2027 World Cup, while India are expected to send a full-strength squad to the Asian Games. The ODI team could also see changes for the upcoming West Indies series.

India’s journey to the 2027 World Cup is already in motion, and every series now feels like a building block for the big event. In the middle of all these preparations, Tilak Varma has quietly stepped up as a serious backup to Shreyas Iyer for next year’s tournament.

Next year’s ODI World Cup will take place across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. After that gutting loss in 2023, India are chasing a third ODI title.

Left-handed Tilak definitely brings something different. If he settles in at the number four spot, he breaks up a long string of right-handers—Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma at the top, Kohli at three, and then usually Iyer. That kind of variety helps, but Tilak’s value goes beyond just that.

According to a Times of India report, the coaching staff likes that Tilak can bowl a few handy overs. India’s top order doesn’t have many regular bowling options, and with Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy constantly battling injuries, the team needs a batter who can also chip in with the ball. “Gautam Gambhir and Shubman Gill think there’s no real middle-order backup,” a BCCI source said. “With all the injuries, they want someone up top who can give at least four overs in an ODI.”

The team’s getting older. Tilak hasn’t played much one-day cricket—just five matches so far, with a best score of 52. He debuted in 2023 and last played an ODI against South Africa in 2025. His numbers aren’t flashy yet, whether in ODIs or List A matches for India A, but the bigger picture still favors him. He’s just 23, and with key players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul all on the wrong side of 30, the team needs to develop younger options.

That same Times of India report quoted the source again: “India have to prepare for South African conditions. Iyer got injured in Australia, and he hasn’t been really tested recently against pace and bounce. The team already has two ageing stars in Rohit and Kohli. They’re both carrying small injuries. KL Rahul will be over 35 by the World Cup. Ravindra Jadeja isn’t a guarantee either. The team’s fielding has dipped because of fitness problems, and the management wants younger backups in place.”

Tilak also has Gambhir’s trust—the left-hander was made T20I vice-captain under Shreyas Iyer, and he’s delivered in T20s, playing key roles in India’s Asia Cup and T20 World Cup wins over the last couple of years.

For the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, India might have to shuffle things around. Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, and Axar Patel will all be at the Asian Games, so they’ll miss out. That could open a spot for Ruturaj Gaikwad to come back in the middle order—he last played an ODI in 2025, scoring a hundred against South Africa, but hasn’t been picked since. There’s also talk that another wicketkeeper, possibly Rishabh Pant making a comeback or even Dhruv Jurel, could be included alongside KL Rahul.

About the Asian Games in 2026, there was some buzz India might skip sending their main team because of issues with facilities in Japan. But now, it looks like they will send a full-strength squad for the tournament in Aichi-Nagoya starting 17 September.

As for upcoming fixtures, India’s squad for the ODI series against Afghanistan should be announced by 3 September. The matches are scheduled for 13, 15, and 17 September in New Delhi.

There’s some good news on injuries—Varun Chakaravarthy is fit again after missing the Zimbabwe tour. But there’s still uncertainty around Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Nitish Kumar Reddy. The next few weeks should give more answers as the selectors finalize the squads and plans for the big events ahead.

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