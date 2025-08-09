Not Shubman Gill or Mohammed Siraj! 36-year-old star hailed as India's most consistent performer in 2-2 series draw against England

Discover how a 36-year-old experienced Indian all-rounder outshone others to emerge as the most consistent player in the thrilling 2-2 Test series draw against England, delivering match-winning performances with bat and ball.

India recently concluded one of the most remarkable series in Test cricket history, achieving a 2-2 draw against England in a five-match series, thus sharing the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with the hosts. This series marked a significant debut for Shubman Gill as Test captain, and he also excelled with the bat. Gill finished as the top scorer of the series with 754 runs, setting a record for the most runs by an Indian captain in a single Test series. Nevertheless, despite his outstanding performance, former India batter Ajay Jadeja has identified Ravindra Jadeja as the more reliable batsman throughout the series.

Ravindra Jadeja scored 516 runs across 5 matches at an impressive average of 86. He achieved five half-centuries and one century during this series. In a discussion with Sony Sports Network, Ajay Jadeja remarked that Jadeja has demonstrated greater consistency than Gill, even suggesting that he could have accumulated more runs in four additional innings if the other batsmen had not lost their wickets at the other end.

“Is anything required to be said? The man has shown you what he can do. I think outstanding. Shubman Gill has scored 754 runs, and you are saying that he has reached close to the best. He [Ravindra Jadeja] has scored nearly 550 runs. He has been more consistent than even Shubman Gill. He had four innings that didn’t end, because the batting ended from the other end. In the entire series, there were only two innings where he got out early,” Ajay Jadeja said

“A change was seen there. The fortitude started from there. Then he kept standing in the next match and drew the match. Then he scored runs in this match (last Test) as well,” he further added.

Ravindra Jadeja achieved six scores of fifty or more during the India vs England series in 2025. This accomplishment marks the highest number by a visiting player on English soil, surpassing the record set by the legendary West Indies all-rounder Garfield Sobers, who recorded five fifty-plus scores in 1966.

Jadeja's total of 516 runs stands as the second-highest for a visiting player batting at number six or lower in England, trailing only Sobers' record of 722 runs from 1966.

