India defeats West Indies by 59 runs in the 4th T20I match, wins the series with one game to go

India vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma & Co have sealed the five-match series 3-1 with an easy 59-run win over West Indies in the 4th T20 in Florida. Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel played good knocks to help India set a 192-run target. With the ball, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were excellent as India routed the Windies by 59 runs. Windies were bowled out for 132.

It was completely one-way traffic in Florida. India dominated with the bat and then with the ball as West Indies were folded for just 132 runs in 19.1 overs as the Men in Blue scripted a 59-run win in the fourth T20I and subsequently clinched the series 3-1.

Avesh Khan provided India with the early breakthrough with his twin strikes before Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi struck twice each. Arshdeep Singh then completed West Indies' struggle with his superb three-wicket haul.

It was a challenging day for Indian batters on the two-paced Florida surface. Openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got India off to a dominant start with the pair scoring at over 11 runs per over.

India continued to bat with aggression with Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant contributing with breathtaking shots before Sanju Samson and Axar Patel provided the perfect finishing touches to power India to 191 for five.

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. While they remained unchanged for the fourth T20I match, India made three changes in the line-up.