Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India defeats West Indies by 59 runs in the 4th T20I match, wins the series with one game to go

Avesh khan, Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi took 2 wickets each while Arshdeep Singh too 3 as India wins the series by 3-1 with one more game to go.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 12:39 AM IST

India defeats West Indies by 59 runs in the 4th T20I match, wins the series with one game to go
India vs West Indies

Rohit Sharma & Co have sealed the five-match series 3-1 with an easy 59-run win over West Indies in the 4th T20 in Florida. Rohit, Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel played good knocks to help India set a 192-run target. With the ball, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh and Ravi Bishnoi were excellent as India routed the Windies by 59 runs. Windies were bowled out for 132.

READ: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma becomes the batsman to score second most number of sixes in international cricket

It was completely one-way traffic in Florida. India dominated with the bat and then with the ball as West Indies were folded for just 132 runs in 19.1 overs as the Men in Blue scripted a 59-run win in the fourth T20I and subsequently clinched the series 3-1. 

Avesh Khan provided India with the early breakthrough with his twin strikes before Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi struck twice each. Arshdeep Singh then completed West Indies' struggle with his superb three-wicket haul. 

It was a challenging day for Indian batters on the two-paced Florida surface. Openers Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav got India off to a dominant start with the pair scoring at over 11 runs per over. 

READ: Harshal Patel ruled out of the Asia cup due to the Rip injury

India continued to bat with aggression with Deepak Hooda and Rishabh Pant contributing with breathtaking shots before Sanju Samson and Axar Patel provided the perfect finishing touches to power India to 191 for five. 

West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl first. While they remained unchanged for the fourth T20I match, India made three changes in the line-up. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Agnipath scheme: Samyukt Kisan Morcha demands rollback, nationwide campaign from Sunday
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.