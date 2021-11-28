IND vs NZ: India declare after scoring 234, New Zealand need 284 runs to win 1st Test

India made sure to convert their 49 runs lead to a bigger total as skipper Ajinkya Rahane called back Wriddhiman Saha and Axar Patel after the batters scored 234 runs and lost seven wickets.

New Zealand will need to chase 284 runs to win the 1st Test at Green Park in Kanpur. Day 4 still has 13 overs left, but it's highly unlikely to get the full quota with the light fading.

Team India after losing quick wickets and their top order not performing, have done well to recover from 51/5 in the morning, thanks to Shreyas Iyer, Saha, R Ashwin and Axar.

Resuming the second session at 84/5, Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin added 19 more runs to the total before the latter was dismissed by Kyle Jamieson in the 40th over. Ashwin departed after playing a knock of 32 and at this stage, India`s lead was 152.

Wriddhiman Saha then joined Shreyas Iyer in the middle and the duo added runs 64 runs for the seventh wicket, however in the 61st over, Iyer (65) was dismissed by Tim Southee. Saha (61*) along with Axar (28*) carried on till India decided to declare.

Earlier, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee wreaked havoc as New Zealand gained an upper hand against India in the opening session. At lunch break, India`s score was 84/5.