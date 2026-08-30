India crush Thailand by 94 runs in Women’s Asia Cup campaign opener, bowl them out for 65

India made a winning start to their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 campaign, defeating Thailand by 94 runs in the opening clash. After posting a strong total, the Women in Blue bowled Thailand out for just 65 to secure a convincing victory.

India wrapped up their Asia Cup opener with a convincing win beating Thailand by 94 runs. The final score honestly tells the story: chasing 160, Thailand just couldn’t pull it off. They ended up bowled out for 65 in the 17th over and you’ve got to give real credit to Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma. Both took three wickets each and never really let Thailand settle. India’s bowlers really hunted as a pack.

The Indian batters looked far from their best. The scoreboard says 159/9, but that hardly tells the whole story. At one stage, India was cruising at 91/1 after just 9 overs. They seemed completely set for a 200-plus total. Then came the collapse—wickets tumbled, and runs dried up. Other than Shafali Verma, who smashed a brilliant 64 off 36 balls and looked a class apart, no one else stepped up with the bat. The middle and lower order simply couldn’t offer much support. Thailand’s bowlers—especially Laomi, who picked up three wickets for 26 runs—kept squeezing, and India’s problems grew.

Still, Kranti and Charani deserve a mention for their grit at the end. They stitched together an unbeaten 20-run stand for the final wicket. It didn’t grab headlines, but it did help India limp to something more competitive at 159 instead of finishing with a complete collapse. That little partnership brought some relief to a side in freefall.

During the Powerplay, things actually looked bright. India raced to 65 for 1 in six overs. Smriti Mandhana was looking dangerous, batting with intent and good timing. But then, she threw away her wicket—getting run out for 19 off 10 balls after a lapse in concentration and a sharp direct hit. It was definitely avoidable, and she’ll be kicking herself for that.

Also worth mentioning—Pratika Rawal, playing her very first T20 international, has been a bright spot. She showed she’s not overawed by the big occasion, cracking a six and a four pretty early in her innings. That little cameo promises a lot for the future.

In the end, India’s opening win does the job, but if you look closer, there’s plenty they’ll want to iron out—especially in the batting department. The bowlers saved the day, and the fielding held up, but they’ll know tougher challenges are coming in this tournament—and they’ll need the whole team firing.

Also read| PCB issues strict directive to Pakistan players over Imran Khan questions during England series