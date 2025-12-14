India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight

India delivered a dominant performance against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, registering a thumping 90-run victory. The high-voltage clash also saw 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi make an impact, underlining India’s depth and dominance at the junior level.

India’s Under-19 team didn’t just win—they completely outclassed Pakistan with a 90-run thumping in Dubai, locking down the top spot in Group A at the ACC U19 Asia Cup. This wasn’t about one superstar performance or a single jaw-dropping innings. India just played as a unit—every player chipping in, especially the bowlers. And even though 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t have a big day with the bat, he still found ways to make his presence count.

Rain delayed the start, so both sides got 49 overs. India batted first and put up 240, thanks largely to opener Aaron George. He was the glue, scoring a calm, classy 85 from 88 balls while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The finishing touches came from Kanishk Chouhan, who hammered 46 off 46, giving India the late push they needed.

Pakistan’s bowlers—especially Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan, who shared six wickets—kept things tight in the middle overs. A lot of eyes were on Suryavanshi after his record-breaking 171 against UAE, but this time he fell early, out for just 5.

The real fireworks came when India bowled. Defending 240, they never let Pakistan get going. Deepesh Devendran set the tone up front, ripping through the top order and taking three wickets. Then Chouhan, already the batting hero, came back with the ball and grabbed three more. Pakistan never looked comfortable. Only Huzaifa Ahsan put up a fight, making 70 from 83, but he was pretty much alone out there.

Suryavanshi might’ve missed out with the bat, but he made sure people remembered his name anyway. He pulled off a stunning diving catch to get rid of Ahsan, Pakistan’s top scorer, and then, in his only over, snatched the wicket of their captain, Farhan Yousaf.

This win isn’t just about bragging rights over Pakistan—it’s a massive confidence boost for India’s U19s, and it gives their net run rate a healthy bump as they look ahead to the knockouts.

