FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'

'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'

Jeh Ali Khan refused to leave Lionel Messi’s side as Kareena Kapoor tried to pull him away in a hilarious video

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight

After Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan meets Lionel Messi with her boys Taimur and Jeh during GOAT India Tour 2025

Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting

PM Modi condemns Bondi Beach terror attack in Sydney: 'On behalf of people of India...'

Dhurandhar OTT release: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna film to premiere on this streaming platform after its theatrical run

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'

Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', Aditya Dhar replies

'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey

'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?

IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against Sout

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...

Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow

GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour

From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel

HomeCricket

CRICKET

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight

India delivered a dominant performance against Pakistan in the U19 Asia Cup 2025, registering a thumping 90-run victory. The high-voltage clash also saw 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi make an impact, underlining India’s depth and dominance at the junior level.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Dec 14, 2025, 06:28 PM IST

India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

India’s Under-19 team didn’t just win—they completely outclassed Pakistan with a 90-run thumping in Dubai, locking down the top spot in Group A at the ACC U19 Asia Cup. This wasn’t about one superstar performance or a single jaw-dropping innings. India just played as a unit—every player chipping in, especially the bowlers. And even though 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi didn’t have a big day with the bat, he still found ways to make his presence count.

Rain delayed the start, so both sides got 49 overs. India batted first and put up 240, thanks largely to opener Aaron George. He was the glue, scoring a calm, classy 85 from 88 balls while wickets kept tumbling at the other end. The finishing touches came from Kanishk Chouhan, who hammered 46 off 46, giving India the late push they needed.

Pakistan’s bowlers—especially Mohammad Sayyam and Abdul Subhan, who shared six wickets—kept things tight in the middle overs. A lot of eyes were on Suryavanshi after his record-breaking 171 against UAE, but this time he fell early, out for just 5.

The real fireworks came when India bowled. Defending 240, they never let Pakistan get going. Deepesh Devendran set the tone up front, ripping through the top order and taking three wickets. Then Chouhan, already the batting hero, came back with the ball and grabbed three more. Pakistan never looked comfortable. Only Huzaifa Ahsan put up a fight, making 70 from 83, but he was pretty much alone out there.

Suryavanshi might’ve missed out with the bat, but he made sure people remembered his name anyway. He pulled off a stunning diving catch to get rid of Ahsan, Pakistan’s top scorer, and then, in his only over, snatched the wicket of their captain, Farhan Yousaf.

This win isn’t just about bragging rights over Pakistan—it’s a massive confidence boost for India’s U19s, and it gives their net run rate a healthy bump as they look ahead to the knockouts.

Also read| Ex-England captain describes 'scary' moments trapped in restaurant amid Bondi Beach mass shooting

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', says his 'heart broke, blood boiled' when...: 'As someone who...'
Adivi Sesh calls Dhurandhar 'country's biggest film', Aditya Dhar replies
'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede stadium, receives 2011 World Cup–winning cricket jersey
'GOAT moment' for fans as Lionel Messi meets Sachin Tendulkar at iconic Wankhede
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against South Africa in Dharamshala?
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today’s match against Sout
EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach mass shooting targeting Jewish Hanukkah celebrations, says, 'terror attack...'
EAM Jaishankar strongly condemns Australia's Bondi Beach shooting targeting Ha
India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi steals spotlight
India crush Pakistan by 90 runs in U19 Asia Cup clash as 14-year-old Vaibhav
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal as Ranveer Singh film smashes box office records, scores biggest second Saturday ever, earns Rs...
Dhurandhar beats Chhaava, Saiyaara, Pushpa 2, Animal, Jawan, Gadar 2
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules which you must follow
GRAP 4 restriction in place as Delhi-NCR turns gas chamber, here are 5 rules...
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel Messi's GOAT tour
From Pele to Diego Maradona: World Cup winners who visited India before Lionel
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend: Inside his net worth, family, career
Lionel Messi from Rosario streets to Global football legend
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan, Allu Arjun, Prabhas as Dhurandhar creates history, becomes first Hindi film to earn Rs...
Ranveer Singh beats Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Prabhas
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement