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India crush Pakistan by 64 runs in Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener; Deepti Sharma stars with five wickets

India kicked off their Women's T20 World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 64-run victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. Smriti Mandhana starred with a fluent 68, while Deepti Sharma produced a match-winning five-wicket haul as Pakistan were bowled out for 106 in pursuit of 171.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 14, 2026, 10:46 PM IST

India crush Pakistan by 64 runs in Women's T20 World Cup campaign opener; Deepti Sharma stars with five wickets
India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Deepti Sharma took a five-wicket haul. (Courtesy: X/BCCIWomen)
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India kicked off their Women’s T20 World Cup campaign with style, overpowering Pakistan by 64 runs—thanks in large part to Deepti Sharma’s sparkling five-wicket haul. Pakistan tasked with chasing a stiff 171 crumbled under the pressure. They folded for just 106 runs in 17 overs never really finding their footing.

Sharma was relentless with the ball. She sent Gull Feroza and Ayesha Zafar back to the pavilion—both stuck on 12—cutting short any hopes Pakistan had for a steady start. Then came Shree Charani, who struck in the eighth over and got rid of Saira Jabeen for just 2. Charani kept up the intensity, taking two more wickets later in the innings, first Natalia Pervaiz and then Rameen Shamim, both batters unable to push past single digits. Deepti wasn’t done; she polished off Nashra Sandhu, Aliya Riaz, and Tasmia Rubab, sealing her five-wicket haul and closing out Pakistan’s chase with authority.

But the game wasn’t won by India’s bowlers alone. Earlier, India’s batters set the tone. Smriti Mandhana looked in sublime touch, crafting a solid 68 off just 44 balls, peppering the boundary with nine fours and launching two massive sixes. Her partnership with Harmanpreet Kaur, who added a steady 36 off 35, helped steady the ship after two quick wickets had India wobbling in the power play. Mandhana eventually fell in the 14th over, thanks to an electric catch from Pakistan’s skipper Fatima Sana—a turning point that didn’t help Pakistan much in the end.

Richa Ghosh provided the late fireworks for India. She walked in with intent and smashed 34 off just 17 deliveries, cracking five crisp fours and a six. With every run, she chipped away at Pakistan’s morale, making sure India set a daunting total. She eventually lost her wicket in the last over, bowled out by Fatima Sana, but the damage was already done. Deepti Sharma also chipped in with an unbeaten 12 at the end.

On the flip side, Bharti Fulmali struggled to make an impact, going for just a single run off three balls. Earlier on, Indian openers faced trouble as Jemimah Rodrigues fell to Tasmia Rubab and Shafali Verma couldn’t capitalize on her electric start—she hit a first-ball six but was dismissed just four balls later in the same opening over by Sadia Iqbal.

Also read| Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses Mithali Raj to script T20 World Cup history for India

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