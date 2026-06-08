India crush Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs to register biggest Test win; Manav Suthar takes 7 wickets on debut

India registered their biggest-ever Test victory, crushing Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in a dominant display. Debutant Manav Suthar starred with a seven-wicket haul, while Washington Sundar chipped in with four wickets as India completed a comprehensive win.

India didn’t just win against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on June 8—they dominated. The victory, by an innings and 300 runs, marks the biggest Test win India’s ever recorded. Afghanistan never really stood a chance after being forced to follow-on, needing 412 just to make India bat again. But their batting lineup just collapsed, losing 14 wickets on the third day alone.

Kuldeep Yadav finished things off in style, grabbing two wickets in two balls to close out Afghanistan’s second innings for just 112. Washington Sundar starred with the ball as well, scalping four wickets, and Kuldeep picked up three more. Manav Suthar and Mohammed Siraj chipped in with one apiece, making it clear that everyone in the attack contributed.

To rewind a bit, Day 3 began with Afghanistan reeling at 113 for 5 and already staring at the follow-on. India wrapped up their first innings for 152—Manav Suthar, on his debut, was brilliant, taking six for 33. He seemed totally at home in the format, picking up wickets with confidence and generating palpable excitement.

When Afghanistan came out to bat again, it was déjà vu. Their batting crumbled all over again. Sediqullah Atal made 42, showing some fight, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz chipped in with 24, with Rahmat Shah adding 13. Beyond them, the scoreboard was just a procession of single-digit scores. It only took the Indian bowlers 35.5 overs to finish the job in the second innings—cold, clinical, and very effective.

Manav Suthar turned heads in this match, picking up seven wickets on debut—a rare feat and a bright sign for Indian cricket going forward. He snagged three wickets on the second day, and then added four more on the third to completely dismantle Afghanistan’s resistance.

On the batting front, India put the game out of reach before their bowlers even got to work. They declared at a daunting 564 for 8, riding on big centuries from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Rishabh Pant and Sai Sudharsan both made solid contributions with 81 each, while Washington Sundar added a handy 52.

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