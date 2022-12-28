Search icon
Cricketer Mohammed Siraj requests Air Vistara to find his lost bag, says ‘it had all my…’

Mohammed Siraj has been tweeting against the airline for the recovery of a displaced bag. The airline has assured the cricketer of timely return.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 04:48 PM IST

Image: Twitter

Even high-flying cricketers get subjected to the usual airlines problems. International cricketer Mohammed Siraj has requested Air Vistara to find his misplaced bag after return from Dhaka where he was playing in a Test series against Bangladesh.

Siraj tagged Air Vistara and tweeted, “It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap.”

Earlier, Siraj had tweeted, “I was traveling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 and UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags out of which 1 has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time but till now I have not heard anything.”

The airline, meanwhile, promised the safe return of Siraj’s belongings but it seems nothing in this regard has happened yet. That’s why Siraj had to tweet again.

Siraj was in Bangladesh for a two Test series that India won 2-0. Siraj was instrumental in India’s win as he maintained a good pace on flat pitches.

Both team fought hard in all the innings but it was Indian batsmen’s grit and skilful tackling of spin that saw India winning the match.

India will soon face Sri Lanka on the home turf for a T20 series. The first match will take place on January 3.

