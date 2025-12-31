India Cricket Calendar 2026: Complete Team India schedule, dates and venues

India’s cricket calendar for 2026 is packed with action. Check Team India’s full schedule, including Test, ODI and T20I series, match dates, venues, home and away tours, and key ICC events planned throughout the year.

The Indian men’s cricket team is gearing up for an exciting season ahead, with significant events scheduled for 2026. The year 2025 was a mixed bag for the Indian squad, highlighted by a disappointing Test series defeat at home against South Africa, marking a historic low. Nevertheless, the team excelled in white ball cricket, clinching the Champions Trophy and establishing itself as the most formidable T20I setup the world has ever witnessed.

The real test will be to maintain that T20I excellence during the home World Cup, as anything short of a successful title defense may not sit well with the fans. However, cricketing action will persist both before and after the T20 World Cup, with India hosting numerous teams and embarking on international tours in pursuit of glory.

Let’s delve into India’s 2026 schedule, where they will aim to defend their T20 World Cup title on home soil while seeking redemption in Test cricket.

January 2026: New Zealand Tour of India

11 January: 1st ODI – BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

14 January: 2nd ODI – Niranjan Shah Stadium, Rajkot

18 January: 3rd ODI – Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

21 January: 1st T20I – VCA Stadium, Nagpur

23 January: 2nd T20I – Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium, Raipur

25 January: 3rd T20I – Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

28 January: 4th T20I – ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

31 January: 5th T20I – Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

February – March 2026: ICC Men's T20 World Cup

07 February: India vs USA – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

12 February: India vs Namibia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

15 February: India vs Pakistan – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

18 February: India vs Netherlands – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

21 February - 01 March: Super 8 Stage (Subject to qualification)

05 March: Semifinal – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (Subject to qualification)

08 March: Final – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (Subject to qualification)

March – May 2026: Indian Premier League (IPL)

26 March - 31 May: IPL 2026 Season

June 2026: Afghanistan Tour of India

Schedule: 1 Test and 3 ODIs (Dates and venues TBC)

July 2026: India Tour of England

01 July: 1st T20I – Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street

04 July: 2nd T20I – Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

07 July: 3rd T20I – Trent Bridge, Nottingham

09 July: 4th T20I – County Ground, Bristol

11 July: 5th T20I – The Rose Bowl, Southampton

14 July: 1st ODI – Edgbaston, Birmingham

16 July: 2nd ODI – Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

19 July: 3rd ODI – Lord’s, London

August – December 2026: Upcoming Series (Dates TBC)

August: India tour of Sri Lanka (2 Tests)

September: Afghanistan vs India (3 T20Is)

September: Asian Games (Japan)

September: West Indies tour of India (3 ODIs, 5 T20Is)

October - November: India tour of New Zealand (2 Tests, 3 ODIs)

December: Sri Lanka tour of India (3 ODIs, 3 T20Is)

