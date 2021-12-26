India coach Rahul Dravid finally BREAKS SILENCE over Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly saga

India head coach Rahul Dravid preferred not to comment on the the alleged Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly feud and responded by saying that this is not the right time or place to discuss abiout the alleged feud between Kohli and Ganguly.

Dravid noted that he might have had some internal conversations with selectors about Kohli's white-ball captaincy but those conversations are not for everyone to know.

Few days ago, Kohli had stirred the hornet's nest by contradicting Ganguly's comments in a press conference and saying that the selectors did not tell her continue as the T20I captain. It may be recalled that Ganguly had claimed that in an interview that he had personally asked Kohli to remain T20I captain. Kohli, however, said that he did not receive any call from Ganguly.

"To be honest, that's the role of the selectors and I am not going to get into conversations that I might or might not have had," when asked if he had given his opinion on a change of white ball captaincy.

"It's not the place and the time to be doing that and discussing that. And what internal conversations I have had is certainly not going to come out in the media and I am not going to start telling people what conversations I have had," Dravid said.

Dravid praised Kohli for his passion for Test cricket and said, "Virat has played a huge role in that obviously as a player and a leader. He has been fantastic. He is one of those players who loves Test cricket and really wants to compete.Hopefully, he has a great series that benefits the team as well."