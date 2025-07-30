India Champions refuse to play Pakistan in WCL semi-final after sponsor exit: Reports

Massive setback for England as Ben Stokes ruled out of crucial 5th Test vs India, THIS star player to lead
It seems the highly anticipated semi-final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 in Birmingham is off. Word is that the Indian players have, yet again, refused to play against their rivals. Sources within the tournament say that India Champions have decided not to participate in the semi-final. They are sticking to the same position they took during the league stage, which led to the cancellation of their earlier game against Pakistan.
Big names like Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Irfan Pathan have stood firm on not playing against Pakistan because of ongoing political unease. Shikhar Dhawan recently repeated, "I didn't play earlier, and I still won't play now if India has to play Pakistan in the knockout stages."
This decision happened soon after EaseMyTrip, a major WCL sponsor, publicly withdrew from the India-Pakistan semi-final. Nishant Pitti, a co-founder of the travel company, made it clear that Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. Nation first, business later. This firm statement from a key financial supporter seemed to strengthen the Indian players' resolve.
An official statement from the WCL organizers about the semi-final is still expected. Reports suggest that Pakistan Champions will probably be given a walkover, putting them in the WCL 2025 final. This would end India Champions' run in the tournament, even after their dramatic qualification for the semi-finals after an important win against West Indies.
This situation points out the continuing difficulty of sports ties between India and Pakistan, even in a 'legends' league. It also shows the public criticism that Indian groups are getting. This includes the BCCI for the Asia Cup 2025 schedule involving Pakistan, when they take part in cricket matches with their neighbors.
