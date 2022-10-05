India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming: When and where to watch LLC 2022 final live in India?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming

After fifteen days of intense drama, the Legends Cricket League (LLC) 2022 edition will conclude with Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals all set to lock horns against Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings.

Both teams have performed well in the tournament so far, and both captains will be eyeing the big prize when they face off in the summit clash.

The winners of Legends League Cricket will get prize money of INR 2 crore. While Gambhir's Capitals finished first in the league table and reached the final by beating Irfan's side earlier in the tournament, the Kings played a do-or-die match with Gujarat Giants and emerged victorious to set up a reunion.

Here's all you need to know about India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final take place?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final take place?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final begin?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will begin at 07:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live on TV in India?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming in India?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as the Fancode app in India.

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings probable playing XI

India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan