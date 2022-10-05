Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming: When and where to watch LLC 2022 final live in India?

Here's all you need to know about India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final: From live streaming, venue, probable playing XIs and more.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 01:45 PM IST

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming: When and where to watch LLC 2022 final live in India?
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming

After fifteen days of intense drama, the Legends Cricket League (LLC) 2022 edition will conclude with Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals all set to lock horns against Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara Kings. 

Both teams have performed well in the tournament so far, and both captains will be eyeing the big prize when they face off in the summit clash. 

The winners of Legends League Cricket will get prize money of INR 2 crore. While Gambhir's Capitals finished first in the league table and reached the final by beating Irfan's side earlier in the tournament, the Kings played a do-or-die match with Gujarat Giants and emerged victorious to set up a reunion.

READ| IC vs BHK Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC final

Here's all you need to know about India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final

 

When will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final take place?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be played on Wednesday, October 5.

 

Where will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final take place?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

READ| Mohammed Shami to Arshdeep Singh: Team India's best combination of 5 bowlers for T20 World Cup 2022

What time will India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final begin?

 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will begin at 07:30 PM IST. 

 

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live on TV in India?

 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network channels in India.

READ| ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India to play 4 warm-up games before tournament opener vs Pakistan

Where can you watch India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming in India?

 India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 final live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website, as well as the Fancode app in India. 

 

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings probable playing XI

India Capitals: Ross Taylor, Mitchell Johnson, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Ashley Nurse, Liam Plunkett, Gautam Gambhir (c), Solomon Mire, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Hamilton Masakadza

Bhilwara Kings: Irfan Pathan (c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk (wk), Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal visit Arpita Khan's home for Ganpati darshan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uttarakhand: 25 found dead, 21 rescued as bus carrying marriage party falls into gorge in Pauri Garhwal
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.