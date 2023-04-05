'India cannot impose its will...': Ex-Pakistan cricketer weighs in on BCCI vs PCB Asia Cup and World Cup debate

File Photo

Former Pakistani wicket-keeper and batter, Moin Khan, has strongly criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for abusing its power and imposing its will. Khan believes that if India chooses to play their upcoming Asia Cup matches at a neutral venue, then Pakistan should do the same for their World Cup fixtures.

The ongoing dispute between the BCCI and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over venue selection has put Pakistan's participation in the 2023 World Cup in jeopardy. The BCCI's refusal to play in Pakistan for the Asia Cup on political grounds has led to the PCB's insistence on playing their World Cup games at a neutral venue.

According to a source within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), it has been suggested that the United Arab Emirates or Qatar are the most probable locations for the upcoming Asia Cup. The idea of hosting the event across multiple countries has been deemed unfeasible.

During a press conference, Moin emphasized the need for a constructive dialogue between the two nations to ensure that sports are conducted in a fair and competitive manner.

"If India does not come to Pakistan to play the Asia Cup, then Pakistan should not go either for the World Cup. I think Pakistan Cricket Board should oppose this. If India plays the Asia Cup at a neutral venue, Pakistan’s matches should also be held at a neutral venue," Moin said.

"India cannot impose its will on other cricket boards by extortion of money. Cricket should be played, and for this, there should be a discussion in the boards of India and Pakistan," he added.

Despite rumors circulating that Pakistan may request to play their 2023 World Cup matches at a neutral venue, Chairman Najam Sethi has denied making any such request to the ICC. It is worth noting that Pakistan did participate in the 2016 World T20 on Indian soil, but unfortunately, they were eliminated in the group stage.

