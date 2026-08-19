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India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle; check updated standings

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India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle; check updated standings

India have strengthened their World Test Championship hopes with a convincing victory over Sri Lanka in Galle. The crucial win has boosted India’s position in the WTC standings and kept their qualification hopes alive. Check the updated WTC points table and see where India stand.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 02:53 PM IST

India boosts WTC final push with emphatic win over Sri Lanka in Galle; check updated standings
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India triumphed over Sri Lanka by 165 runs in the first Test at Galle, keeping their World Test Championship (WTC) aspirations alive. To maintain a realistic chance of reaching the WTC final, India must win nearly all of their remaining matches, including two against New Zealand later this year. This victory against Sri Lanka provides the team with a much-needed boost following a series of lackluster performances.

The win has improved India's Points Percentage (PCT) in the WTC standings. With five victories in 10 matches, India now holds a PCT of 53.33. Although they remain in fifth place, trailing Bangladesh, this win marks a significant step forward in the WTC race.

Manav Suthar makes his presence felt

The standout performer for India was Manav Suthar, who claimed six wickets in the second innings, helping to bowl Sri Lanka out for 206. He also took four wickets in the first innings, achieving an impressive 10-wicket haul on his debut. Devdutt Padikkal's remarkable 167 in the first innings was pivotal, allowing India to post a total of 462 and effectively bat Sri Lanka out of contention. India dismissed Sri Lanka for 284 in the first innings, establishing a lead that meant the hosts were always on the back foot. Sri Lanka's Sonal Dinusha, however, shone with a century in the first innings and an impressive 84 in the second.

Devdutt Padikkal was named Player of the Match for his crucial innings in the Galle Test. He scored 167 off 230 balls in the first innings and formed a vital 162-run partnership with KL Rahul. In the second innings, Padikkal contributed 44 runs, adding to a 65-run partnership with Rahul.

While Suthar's 10-wicket haul made him a contender for the Player of the Match award, Padikkal's overall performance ultimately took precedence.

Also read| Major blow for Pakistan as Babar Azam ruled out of England Test; new captain named

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