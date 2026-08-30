India begin quest for 8th Women’s Asia Cup crown with opening clash against Thailand

India begin their Women’s Asia Cup campaign against Thailand today, with the Women in Blue aiming to reclaim the title and secure their eighth championship. The opening clash is set for 8 PM, as India look to start their tournament journey with a strong win.

India starts its Women's Asia Cup 2026 campaign today, taking on Thailand in their opening Group A clash at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The action begins at 8 PM.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the side, with veterans like Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, and Deepti Sharma adding depth and experience. Jemimah Rodrigues misses out due to injury, so Pratika Rawal steps in.

Looking at past encounters, India’s record against Thailand is spotless. They’ve met three times in women’s T20 Internationals—twice in 2018 and once in 2022—and India came out on top every time. The winning margins are telling: 66, 9, and 74 runs.

India’s batting strength lies with Mandhana, Shafali, and Harmanpreet. Shafali’s recent performance stands out, scoring 680 runs in 16 matches. Harmanpreet has chipped in with 269 from 9, while Mandhana has put up 245 runs in eight games.

For bowling, Deepti Sharma and Shree Charani will be key. Charani is the current top-ranked ICC T20I bowler with 21 wickets from her last 10 outings. Deepti isn’t far behind, collecting 15 in the same stretch.

Thailand has their own stars. Thipatcha Putthawong is their standout bowler, racking up 20 wickets in 10 matches with an impressive 3.70 economy rate. Sunida Chaturongrattana offers backup with 16 wickets. On the batting side, Nannapat Koncharoenkai leads with 254 runs in 10 games, averaging 63.50. Phannita Maya adds 190 runs to the tally.

The Dubai pitch tends to favor spinners as the game wears on. India has plenty of spin options: Deepti, Charani, Radha Yadav, and Prema Rawat. Thailand will expect their spinners—Putthawong and Sunida—to make an impact, too. Since it’s a night match, pacers could get some early help, which might tempt whoever wins the toss to bowl first.

The forecast looks clear for August 30. Expect highs of 43°C during the day, dropping to 31°C at night. No rain interruptions are on the cards.

India’s Asia Cup record is strong—champions in 2012, 2016, and 2022, with a runner-up finish in 2024. Out of 29 T20 Asia Cup games, they’ve taken home the win 25 times.

Harmanpreet leads India’s run charts in this tournament, scoring 571 runs across 25 matches, while Deepti Sharma sits on top among bowlers, with 26 wickets in 19 Asia Cup appearances.

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