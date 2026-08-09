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India beat SLC XI by 6 wickets in warm-up match; Mohammed Siraj seals win with hat-trick of sixes

India secured a six-wicket win over SLC XI in their warm-up match with Mohammed Siraj providing a stunning finish. The India pacer smashed three consecutive sixes to wrap up the chase in style and cap a memorable victory.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 09, 2026, 06:02 PM IST

India beat SLC XI by 6 wickets in warm-up match; Mohammed Siraj seals win with hat-trick of sixes
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India kicked off their Sri Lanka tour in style taking a six-wicket win over SLC XI in the three-day warm-up on Sunday. Mohammed Siraj and Saransh Jain finished things off with the winning runs but the groundwork was laid much earlier. Yashasvi Jaiswal made a crisp half-century while Shubman Gill chipped in with 44 runs. Gill, who’d missed out on the first innings because of an injury scare, finally got his chance, opening alongside Jaiswal in the final chase.

On the bowling front, both Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja grabbed two wickets each in SLC XI’s second innings. Sri Lanka declared at 200 for 6. That left India with a target of 207.

The standout performer for India? Devdutt Padikkal, no question. His calm and unbeaten 142 at No. 3 anchored their first innings. Gurnoor Brar also made a statement with the bat, hammering four sixes and two boundaries in a whirlwind 36 off just 18 deliveries.

India wrapped up their first innings on 357 for 6 just six runs behind SLC XI’s 363. On Day 3, Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing Ravindu Rasantha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara. After that, Pasindu and Nishan Madushka built a 51-run partnership, but Brar got rid of Pasindu. Madushka notched his second half-century of the match and SLC XI went to lunch at 106 for 3.

Later, Madushka retired hurt on 63, with Nipun Dhananjaya and Anjala Bandara adding 35 more. Just as it looked like Sri Lanka might pull away, Jadeja picked up two vital wickets. Brar then claimed captain Sonal Dinusha, and SLC XI ended up declaring at 200 for 6, handing India the 207-run chase they finished off without much fuss.

India will take on Sri Lanka in a two-match Test series in Sri Lanka. Galle will host the first Test from 15 August, before the two teams travel to Colombo for the second Test starting from 23 August.

Also read| 'Don't use the word blame': VVS Laxman breaks silence on Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan injuries amid CoE scrutiny

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