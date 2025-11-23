FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CRICKET

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title

India created history by becoming world champions after defeating Nepal in the final to win the inaugural Blind T20 World Cup. The women’s team delivered a commanding performance to lift the first-ever title in the tournament’s history.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 23, 2025, 05:01 PM IST

India beat Nepal by 7 wickets to clinch first-ever Women's blind T20 World Cup title
The Indian women’s blind cricket team made history by clinching the inaugural Women’s T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind, achieving a commanding seven-wicket victory over Nepal in the final held in Colombo. This triumph capped off a flawless campaign, with India remaining undefeated and showcasing their dominance throughout the tournament.

After winning the toss and choosing to field first, India restricted Nepal to 114 runs for 5 wickets in their allotted 20 overs. The chase was executed with precision as India reached the target in just 12.1 overs, finishing with 47 balls to spare. Khula Sharir was the standout player, scoring an impressive 44 runs off 27 balls, which included four boundaries, leading India to a comfortable win.

This victory comes just three weeks after the Indian women’s team triumphed over South Africa in Navi Mumbai, marking two significant wins that reflect the growing prominence of women’s cricket in India, both in mainstream and visually impaired categories.

In the semi-final, India achieved a decisive nine-wicket win against Australia, while Nepal secured their place in the final by narrowly defeating Pakistan in the other semi-final match.

The T20 tournament, featuring six teams including India, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia, and the USA, commenced on November 11 in New Delhi. After several matches in Bengaluru, the knockout rounds moved to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

India’s road to Blind Women’s T20 World Cup title

  • Defeated Sri Lanka by 10 wickets
  • Defeated Australia by 209 runs
  • Defeated Nepal by 85 runs
  • Defeated the United States by 10 wickets
  • Defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets
  • Semifinal: Defeated Australia by 9 wickets
  • Final: Defeated Nepal by 7 wickets (Colombo)

India’s remarkable title run not only highlights their consistency but also represents a pivotal moment for blind cricket, setting the stage for increased recognition and growth of the sport in the years ahead.

