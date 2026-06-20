India beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets in 3rd ODI to complete 3-0 series sweep; Yashasvi Jaiswal hits 110, Prasidh Krishna takes 5-fer

India completed a dominant 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan with a commanding nine-wicket victory in the third match. Yashasvi Jaiswal starred with an unbeaten 110, Rohit Sharma chipped in with 79, while Prasidh Krishna's five-wicket haul set up another comprehensive win.

India dominated Afghanistan in the third ODI, winning by 9 wickets and clinching the series 3-0 in Chennai. After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, captain Hashmatullah Shahidi spearheaded the visitors' batting effort. Despite losing 4 wickets during the powerplay, largely due to Prasidh Krishna's impressive 5-wicket haul, Shahidi managed to score 102 and formed two vital partnerships with Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi.

The game shifted decisively in favor of India due to a formidable 170-run opening partnership between Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Rohit was dismissed for 79, but Jaiswal went on to score a century, finishing unbeaten at 110.

India's bowling attack started strong, with Prasidh Krishna taking out Rahmanullah Gurbaz with his very first ball in the second over. He struck again in the sixth over, dismissing Rahmat Shah, with Rohit Sharma taking his second catch in the slips.

This duo also accounted for Ibrahim Zadran, and Prasidh secured his fourth wicket during the powerplay by dismissing Darwish Rasooli in the 10th over. Afghanistan concluded the powerplay at a dismal 37/4. Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai then collaborated to stabilize Afghanistan's innings, forming a 105-run partnership after both reached half-centuries. However, Prince Yadav ended this partnership by getting Omarzai out for 50 off 56 balls.

Also read| IND vs SL, Tri-nation A series final live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka match live on tv and online?

Shahidi then forged another 57-run partnership with Mohammad Nabi, which was interrupted by Gurnoor Brar, who dismissed Nabi for 21 off 23 balls. The Afghan captain remained at the crease as wickets continued to tumble at the other end. He reached his century in 128 balls but was eventually out for 102, leaving Afghanistan all out for 218 in 44.2 overs.

Rohit and Jaiswal got off to a rapid start after beginning at 5/0, as India was awarded five penalty runs due to AFG captain Hashmat's infringement in the danger zone. This brisk start saw the team reach fifty runs in just 6.1 overs, during which Rohit was also given a second chance on a score of 10.

Yashasvi Jaiswal then proceeded to score a fifty off 38 balls, propelling India past the 100-run mark in 13 overs. Shortly after, Rohit achieved his 62nd ODI fifty in 47 balls. However, Mohammad Nabi ended the impressive opening partnership of 170 runs (off 139 balls) by dismissing Rohit Sharma for 79. Nevertheless, Jaiswal remained steadfast, concluding the match with an unbeaten 110 while Shreyas Iyer supported him from the other end in 28.4 overs.

Prasidh Krishna joins an elite group with a 4-wicket haul in the powerplay

Prasidh became the seventh Indian bowler to claim four or more wickets within the first 10 overs of an ODI. Mohammed Siraj holds the record for the most wickets in an ODI during this period, having taken five wickets in the 2023 Asia Cup final held in Colombo.

Also read| 'Cannot be a bigger picture': Rishabh Pant-Kuldeep Yadav trade rumours spark strong reaction from Mohammad Kaif