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India beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets in ODI opener; Shubman Gill's 84* and impressive debuts put Men in Blue 1-0 up

India defeated Afghanistan by seven wickets in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Debutants made an immediate impact before Shubman Gill anchored the chase with an unbeaten 84, guiding the Men in Blue to a comfortable victory in Dharamsala.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 13, 2026, 10:23 PM IST

India beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets in ODI opener; Shubman Gill's 84* and impressive debuts put Men in Blue 1-0 up
Courtesy: X/BCCI
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India kicked off their three-match ODI series against Afghanistan with a convincing seven-wicket win at Dharamshala’s HPCA stadium on June 13. This win puts them up 1-0 in the series and sets the tone for the next games.

Rain had its say, cutting the match down to just 25 overs per side. Afghanistan started out shaky after Gill won the toss and sent them in. By the time the score was 26 for 3, things looked grim for the visitors. Arshdeep Singh struck early picking up two wickets and Gurnoor Brar making his debut made an immediate impact by removing Ibrahim Zadran in his very first over. 

Also read| Rahmanullah Gurbaz creates history, emulates Shahid Afridi's 21-year-old ODI feat against India

Then Rahmanullah Gurbaz switched gears and lit up the ground. He took control moving from a shaky start to hammering an extraordinary century—he reached fifty in just 25 balls, then sprinted to a hundred in 48. This was the fastest ODI century for Afghanistan and you could almost sense the nerves in the Indian camp. Gurbaz found solid support in his captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Their 116-run stand gave Afghanistan hope and life, especially after such a rough start.

But once India broke the partnership, they wrestled the momentum back. Brar on debut didn’t look fazed by the occasion at all—he claimed three wickets for 27 runs and fellow newcomer Harsh Dubey also impressed finishing with 3 for 47. Arshdeep Singh backed up his early strikes for 2 for 27 while Nitish Reddy chipped in with two as well. These bursts of wickets at the end made sure Afghanistan couldn’t run away with a massive total, even though Gurbaz’s 102 off just 51 balls had threatened to do exactly that. When the dust settled, Afghanistan managed 195 a target that seemed decent for a shortened match.

India’s chase was clinical. Captain Shubman Gill as calm as ever anchored the chase with a confident, unbeaten half-century. He paced the chase smoothly and didn’t let the pressure get to him, making sure India crossed the line in just 22.5 overs.

Also read| IND vs AFG 1st ODI: Who is debutant pacer Gurnoor Brar and what's his Shubman Gill connection?

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