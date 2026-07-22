India bank on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-Abhishek Sharma firepower; Rinku Singh set for comeback vs Zimbabwe

India are set to unleash an explosive opening pair of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, while Rinku Singh is expected to return to the middle order. Here's India's probable playing XI and key selection calls for the series opener.

India heads into their three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe searching for answers after losing six straight games. The back-to-back defeats to Ireland felt like minor setbacks at the time, but the four-match sweep by England exposed some real cracks in the lineup. Suddenly, that T20 World Cup win from a few months ago feels like a distant memory.

Right now, the team’s in transition. Shreyas Iyer is still figuring out how to lead this T20I side and, honestly, he’s still chasing his first win as captain. England has even knocked India off the top spot in the ICC rankings. The Zimbabwe tour isn’t just about the result—it’s a chance for the selectors to try new combinations, especially with regular stars like Sanju Samson and Jasprit Bumrah taking a break.

Probable XI for the first T20I against Zimbabwe

Opening the batting—Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma have plenty of firepower on paper. Most teams would love to have them up top, but Sooryavanshi has managed just 42 runs in three internationals. This series gives him a longer run—and a shot to find his feet alongside the aggressive Abhishek.

In the middle, Tilak Varma has taken some heat for his recent batting performances, unlike captain Iyer who showed some resistance in England. With a few solid innings, Tilak can quiet his critics and stake a real claim.

Lower down, Rinku Singh steps back in as the finisher. After getting dropped, he’s got another shot here, and even though the next T20 World Cup is two years away, these games might define his future in the squad. He has to treat this series like an audition.

Bowling is where things look pretty fresh. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav have only just debuted, Ashok Sharma might get his first cap, and Mayank Yadav is returning from a long injury layoff. It’s a total reset—lots of new faces, lots to prove.

With the senior pros resting, this is the perfect time for India’s next generation to shove their names up the order and give coach Gautam Gambhir some real selection headaches.

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